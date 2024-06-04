KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 27 May 2024 and 31 May 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|27-05-2024
|90 000
|€ 6 101 325
|€ 67.79
|€ 66.88
|€ 68.06
|28-05-2024
|92 000
|€ 6 142 693
|€ 66.77
|€ 65.60
|€ 67.44
|29-05-2024
|92 000
|€ 6 133 576
|€ 66.67
|€ 66.34
|€ 67.16
|30-05-2024
|90 000
|€ 6 014 862
|€ 66.83
|€ 66.10
|€ 67.46
|31-05-2024
|91 000
|€ 6 089 893
|€ 66.92
|€ 66.58
|€ 67.24
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 17 058 766 on 31 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 035 883 044.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
Attachment
- 20240604-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6183c765-a711-4dc6-bc92-20be7bb11f43)