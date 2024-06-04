KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 27 May 2024 and 31 May 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 27-05-2024 90 000 € 6 101 325 € 67.79 € 66.88 € 68.06 28-05-2024 92 000 € 6 142 693 € 66.77 € 65.60 € 67.44 29-05-2024 92 000 € 6 133 576 € 66.67 € 66.34 € 67.16 30-05-2024 90 000 € 6 014 862 € 66.83 € 66.10 € 67.46 31-05-2024 91 000 € 6 089 893 € 66.92 € 66.58 € 67.24

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 17 058 766 on 31 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 1 035 883 044.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

