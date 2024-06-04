NHPC has started accepting bids from developers to set up 2. 4 GW of solar power projects on a build-own-operate basis anywhere in India. Bidding closes on June 29. From pv magazine India NHPC has launched a tender to select developers to set up 1. 2 GW of grid-connected solar PV projects and up to 1. 2 GW of additional capacity in India. Developers selected by NHPC will set up PV projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. The projects can be located anywhere in India and must connect to the inter-state transmission system. The land is to be identified and arranged by the developer. The solar ...

