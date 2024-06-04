SoSafe, Europe's largest security awareness and human risk management vendor, has appointed seasoned HR executive Laura Ryan as Chief People Officer to support the organisation as they continue to scale operations internationally in the face of rising global cyber security threats.

Laura will lead SoSafe's people function, overseeing the development of a best-in-class team to help deliver the company's next chapter of strategic growth. She will manage human resources, people and talent, workspace and community, and operations, acting as an engine to accelerate the company's mission and long-term vision to strengthen digital self-defence.

With over 20 years of hands-on experience in the technology and financial services industries, Laura has actively supported the evolution of HR functions. Prior to joining SoSafe, she worked almost nine years at Dropbox, most recently as Vice President Global HR Business Partnering. Prior to this, Laura spent over five years at Google and over seven years in Financial Services in a number of HR roles, honing her HR craft.

Laura Ryan, incoming Chief People Officer at SoSafe: "Throughout my career I've been passionate about scaling organisations, helping companies achieve this by fostering innovation and creating workplaces that inspire people to do their best work. SoSafe is working in an extremely interesting market with very strong dynamics: Cybercrime is the biggest threat to organisations and SoSafe delivers a human-centric solution based on psychology. This gives the company and the team a very strong purpose and I am very excited to contribute to their mission to empower people facing digital threats."

SoSafe is currently leading the category evolution from security awareness and training to human risk management through product innovation, accelerating its sustainable growth. Since the beginning of 2022, they have grown from 180 employees in Cologne, Germany, to 500 employees across nine locations in Europe with around 100 open positions, recently adding two additional office hubs in Dublin, Ireland, and Chemnitz, Germany.

Dr Niklas Hellemann, CEO of SoSafe: "One of the pillars of our success is the excellence of our people we are proud to have an outstanding team to drive our ambitious plans. Laura brings a wealth of experience in fast-paced, multi-cultural organisations and has proven her ability to build and lead people divisions in high growth technology companies. I am very excited to have her join our management team and look forward to working with her to drive further growth for the business."

Laura's appointment follows a series of senior hires to strengthen the company's expertise.:

Megan Brown joins as Vice President of Global Partnerships, bringing more than 15 years of sales experience at LogicGate, Checkster and CareerBuilder to lead SoSafe's plans to expand its channel sales through international partnerships.

Gina Dragulin joins as Vice President of Product Marketing to ensure that SoSafe's product innovations are brought to life and their customers get highest value. Prior to joining SoSafe, she worked for Miro, Microsoft and other tech companies while leading various marketing functions.

Thomas Owen joins as Chief Information Security Officer, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the security industry from companies such as Grafana Labs, iloomi and Snyk.

SoSafe, founded by a team of behavioural scientists and technology experts, is the largest security awareness and human risk management vendor based in Europe. SoSafe is empowering over 4700 customers worldwide to effectively mitigate cyber risk. With a unique human-centric approach grounded in behavioural science, SoSafe enhances secure behaviour across organizations, making it intuitive and second nature. The platform is designed to strengthen digital self-defence by creating robust security cultures that actively involve employees in mitigating human risks. By leveraging psychology and advanced technology and AI, it enables security professionals to effectively identify, prioritize, manage, and ultimately reduce their human risk. The SoSafe team now consists of more than 500 employees in nice locations: Cologne (headquarters), Amsterdam, Berlin, Chemnitz, Dublin, London, Paris, Lisbon, and Munich.

