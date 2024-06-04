MACH Returns to Accelerate the Future of Settlement

TOMIA's clearing business takes flight as an independent business unit.

LUXEMBOURG, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TOMIA's clearing business has been relaunched as a distinct business unit called MACH, restoring the venerated brand that pioneered the roaming industry. The new company has its sights set on growth and will streamline its attention toward addressing the next generation clearing needs of mobile operators around the globe. MACH will operate autonomously alongside sister company TOMIA, who will remain responsible for its market-leading roaming value-added services portfolio. MACH's services are used by operators of all sizes, ranging from one the world's largest mobile operators, based in the US, to smaller groups with multi-country operations.

"We are proud to restore the long-trusted and highly respected MACH brand, and to build on our company's heritage of excellence in the clearing industry. The market continues to present fresh challenges and opportunities, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and services that maximize enterprise revenues for our customers," said Jean Doblustaine, MACH's Senior Vice President and General Manager.

With market complexity rising, MACH sees growing customer interest in standards-based solutions that make it easier to support and evolve toward the latest settlement processes, the Billing and Charging Evolution (BCE). The company's portfolio encompasses the full customer lifecycle journey. MACH's Data Clearing (DCH) and Financial Clearing (FCH) enable efficient and reliable data exchange services to facilitate wholesale settlement and provide unmatched visibility of roaming mobility and revenues. When combined with Deal Analytics, the best-in-class discount management service, MACH offers commercial, financial, and operational teams the benefits of unified business analytics that handle countless records to achieve better and more accurate results. This enables key business stakeholders to make informed decisions faster and achieve better overall outcomes.

The company is working closely with all its customers to ensure a smooth transition and will be showcasing how its independence will enable MACH to enhance and extend existing relationships. With dedicated sales, product development, and operations teams, MACH expects to accelerate its progress in the space and deliver more value to customers through its streamlined focus. Learn more at www.mach.com.

About MACH

MACH pioneered the roaming industry and established itself as the global clearing expert for over 30 years. MACH offers clearing optimization services with comprehensive visibility and automation across all stages of the agreement lifecycle for mobile operators. We have been constantly evolving our offering to meet the operators' challenges for simplification and anticipate new market trends. Our integrated wholesale approach allows users to easily manage all types of commercial agreements, TAP, BCE, and IOT discounts, and launch innovative IoT and 5G roaming commercial strategies. We assist our customers in successfully transitioning from legacy to the newest settlement processes according to industry standards. To learn more, visit www.mach.com.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Caetano Pessoa - MACH

caetano.pessoa@mach.com

+352 691 384 107

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424733/Mach_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mach-returns-to-accelerate-the-future-of-settlement-302158276.html