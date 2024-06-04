Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 10:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raketech Signs Revolving Credit Facility with Bank of Valletta

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Raketech (STO:RAKE)

Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE), the iGaming performance marketing partner is pleased to announce that the company has signed a revolving credit facility (RCF) with Bank of Valletta, one of the largest banks in Malta, partially owned by the Maltese government. This strategic move will bolster the company's financial flexibility and support its growth initiatives. The current credit facility with Avida Finans AB will continue to run in parallel up until December 2024.

New RCF Details:

  • Credit Limit: EUR 5 million
  • Interest Rate: 4.5% over the variable internal bank rate (currently 2.15%) when utilized.

"This credit facility reflects Raketech's strong financial position, and the trust our banking partners have in our business model and future growth plans. We have worked with Bank of Valletta for the last ten years and we are excited to expand on this partnership and to explore further growth opportunities together with them", said Johan Svensson, CEO of Raketech.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Attachments

Raketech Signs Revolving Credit Facility with Bank of Valletta

SOURCE: Raketech



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.