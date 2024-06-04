OneTouch Health Group Acquires OnePlan to Bolster their Range of Care Management Solutions

GALWAY, Ireland, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTouch Health Group, a leading provider of care management solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of OnePlan. This strategic acquisition aligns with the group's growth strategy of expanding its comprehensive range of product offerings to providers of all sizes across the care market, while continuously advancing its technologies and enhancing customer experiences.

OnePlan's care management software is renowned for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive functionality, allowing care teams to plan for, manage, and monitor care delivery with ease. The platform enhances communication among care providers and ensures that all stakeholders are informed and aligned in their efforts to deliver high-quality care. By joining forces with OneTouch Health (which is backed by August Equity), OnePlan will be able to leverage additional resources and expertise to further innovate and expand its offerings.

Dermot Clancy, CEO of OneTouch Health Group, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome OnePlan to the OneTouch Health family. Their innovative care management software complements our existing solutions and will enable us to provide a more comprehensive and seamless experience for our clients. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and improve the quality of care for patients across the UK, Ireland, and Australia."

Sue Newsome, Chief Executive Officer of OnePlan, commented on the acquisition: "Joining forces with OneTouch Health is a fantastic opportunity for OnePlan and our customers. Our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in care management makes this a natural fit. We are excited about the potential to leverage OneTouch Health's resources and expertise to further develop our solutions and expand our reach."

Katie Beckingham and Kishan Chotai of August Equity: "August Equity is delighted to support OneTouch Health in this strategic acquisition. The addition of OnePlan to the OneTouch Health Group brings further functionality and enables OneTouch to reach an even greater number of clients within the care market, driving growth and enhancing the value we provide to care providers and patients alike. We are confident that this partnership will deliver significant benefits to all stakeholders."

About OneTouch Health Group:

OneTouch Health Group is a leading provider of care management software solutions, dedicated to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of care delivery. Their flagship product, the OneTouch Platform, is an award-winning, cloud-based solution that integrates various aspects of care management, including patient records, scheduling, medication management, and compliance tracking. The platform is designed to support care providers in delivering personalised, coordinated, and efficient care. OneTouch Health Group serves a diverse client base, including home care agencies, residential care facilities, and healthcare organisations across Ireland, the UK and Australia.

About OnePlan:

OnePlan is a UK-based company specialising in care management software for care providers. Their user-friendly and intuitive platform empowers care teams to plan for, manage, and monitor care plans efficiently, ensuring high-quality care for service users. OnePlan's software is designed to simplify the complexities of care management, enhance communication among care teams, and improve overall care delivery.

For more information about OneTouch Health Group, visit www.onetouchhealth.net. To learn more about OnePlan, visit www.oneplansoftware.co.uk.

