STOREDOT XFC TECHNOLOGY MEANS EV MAKERS NO LONGER NEED TO SACRIFICE ENERGY DENSITY FOR EXTREME FAST CHARGING

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot, the pioneer and world leader in extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), is emphasizing to global auto makers that they don't need to compromise on energy density to achieve extreme-fast charging speeds on near-future EV models.

High energy density in EV batteries is critical, as it allows for greater driving range and smaller, lighter battery pack sizes for the same amount of stored energy. However, achieving high energy density has traditionally come at the cost of slower charging rates, reduced battery life and cycle performance.

StoreDot says that the goalposts have now shifted thanks to its XFC battery technology using silicon-dominant anodes. Its XFC cells can maintain high energy densities comparable to conventional lithium-ion batteries, while also enabling ultra-fast charging rates and long cycle life.

By eliminating the need to compromise on energy density, StoreDot's '100in5' XFC battery cells are enabling EV users to achieve the best of both worlds - long driving range and extreme-fast charging capabilities. Solving these two critical issues could create the tipping point for mass adoption of EVs, as consumers demand EVs that don't force trade-offs between range and charging time.

Dan Corfas, Director of Product and System Engineering at StoreDot:

"Common EV cell chemistries allow for either high energy or high power capabilities. We've changed the rules with our silicon-dominant anodes because we have developed long-lasting cells with both high energy and extreme fast charge capability. But for us, this is not just a lab concept-we're advancing this promise into a commercially-viable, proven solution that will support car makers' decarbonization targets and timeline."

Last month StoreDot continued its path towards commercialization by demonstrating that its XFC battery technology could charge Polestar 5 prototype EV in just 10 minutes in a video released here.

StoreDot remains firmly on track with production-readiness of its XFC cells that deliver 100 miles charged in 5 minutes this year. The company aims to deliver 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is the pioneer and world leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption - range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling the charging of an EV in under 10 minutes - similar experience to refueling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on Demand': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026, and 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. In April 2024, StoreDot and Polestar demonstrated the world's first 10-minute EV charging using silicon-dominant battery cells.

StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy.StoreDot's media kit can be found at this link.

