Appian Appoints Sabine Bührer as Area Vice President of Central Europe.

Seasoned enterprise technology executive to lead Appian France and DACH growth.

BERLIN, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has appointed Sabine Bührer to Area Vice President (AVP) for the Central Europe region. With extensive management experience in the technology sector and a proven track record of delivering client value, Bührer will spearhead Appian's strategic initiatives and growth in this vital market. Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Appian's presence and delivering innovative process automation solutions for organisations across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France.

This appointment underscores Appian's commitment to investing in top talent to accelerate expansion and better serve customers across Central Europe. Notable Appian customers in France and Germany include Addiko Bank , Bankhaus von der Heydt , Bayer AG , Leroy Merlin , the French National Rugby League , Département des Yvelines , and more . Bührer will be responsible for leading the overall business in the region, including revenue generation and customer satisfaction. Bührer's priorities include optimising Appian's sales organisation and growing Appian's regional partner ecosystem.

"Increasing productivity and efficiency will remain top strategic priorities for organisations in the coming years," comments Bührer . "The key to creating and sustaining successful outcomes is process automation. Appian is leading the way in increasing productivity by helping companies in all industries design, automate and optimise complex processes. This is vital for our customers to remain competitive in today's world, where the pace of technological innovation is accelerating. I am very excited to dedicate myself to this important endeavour in my new role at Appian. Together with an outstanding team, we can and will support existing and new customers in this transformation."

Bührer has a proven track record of consistently exceeding business targets across her fifteen years of sales leadership experience at large enterprise technology companies. Before joining Appian, she was the Sales VP and Switzerland Country Lead at Tableau, a Salesforce company, where she built up the Swiss team and was responsible for revenue generation and go-to-market strategy. She also worked at Gartner for twelve years in various management roles in the UK and Switzerland, most recently as AVP of Nordics, DACH and Iberia in the Global Enterprise division.

"Central Europe is an economic powerhouse and it remains an important region for Appian," said Charlie Thompson, Senior VP of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LatAm) at Appian. "According to the most recently available World Bank data, the combined GDP of DACH and France is over 6.4 trillion pounds, whilst their average GDP growth rate is 2.9%, higher than the US at 1.9%. We are pleased to have Sabine join Appian to lead this significant region and help us drive transformative growth and deliver value for our customers with process automation ."

