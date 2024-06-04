Anzeige
Colliers International Group Inc
WKN: A14UB1 | ISIN: CA1946931070 | Ticker-Symbol: FSV
Tradegate
30.05.24
19:21 Uhr
103,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2024 10:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Colliers International Group Inc: Colliers releases 2023 Global Sustainability Report

Report highlights progress on environment, inclusiveness and health & wellbeing commitments

TORONTO, June 04, 2024, summarizing progress on its commitment to create a more sustainable future.

Notable 2023 achievements include:

  • 24.8% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions per square foot from a 2021 baseline
  • Validation of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets by the Science Based Targets initiative
  • 33.5% women in management roles company-wide, up 1.8% since 2021
  • Achieving a WELL Health-Safety rating in 35% of Colliers offices larger than 2,500 sq. ft., up from 10% in 2022
  • Tripling the number of electric vehicles in fleet
  • 5,819 days contributed towards volunteering efforts by Colliers professionals

"In a year marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, we remain focused on the issues that will accelerate the success for both Colliers and our clients now and in the long term. In doing so, we are continuing to create value for all of our stakeholders," said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO of Colliers.

"This report reflects the collective efforts of our teams worldwide, as well as our ongoing partnerships with tenants, suppliers, and local communities. I'm proud of our momentum and the actions we are taking, which will have a significant positive impact on our enterprise and society," said Sean Drygas, Global Head of Sustainability at Colliers.

Colliers' report was produced with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative.

About Colliers

Colliers, X @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Andrea Cheung
+1 416 324 6402
andrea.cheung@colliers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c685ad2-23b1-40f5-a59a-2f011f65ab4c


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
