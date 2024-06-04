Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
04.06.24
08:15 Uhr
2,315 Euro
-0,060
-2,53 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3952,41010:57
Actusnews Wire
04.06.2024 10:23 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: Sale of Les Abeilles - Econocom confirms its annual guidance and is in position to achieve the external growth objectives of its 2024-2028 strategic plan, One econocom

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
4 June 2024


Sale of Les Abeilles

Econocom confirms its annual guidance and is in position to

achieve the external growth objectives of its 2024-2028 strategic plan , One econocom


Following on from the press releases published on 4 March and 3 April this year and after approval of the French authorities, Econocom has announced the finalization of the sale of its subsidiary Les Abeilles to the Boluda group. By joining the global leader in towage, Les Abeilles will benefit from substantial support for its future growth.

For Econocom, this sale is perfectly in line with its plan for disposing of non-strategic assets and will give the group the capacity to finance approximately half the external growth targets of its 2024-2028 strategic plan, One econocom. In the short term, it will substantially reduce the group's financial debt, without affecting its 2024 revenue growth guidance.

Jean-Louis Bouchard, Chairman and CEO of Econocom Group, said: "I am delighted that we have finalized the sale of Abeilles to the Boluda group. This will give Les Abeilles' employees the opportunity to join Europe's leading towage firm. Meanwhile Econocom will continue, as previously announced, to carry out targeted disposals, the proceeds of which will enable us to finance future extern

Next publication: H1 2024 results, 24 July 2024 after close of trading


ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, created 50 years ago, is a pioneer in supporting the digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, focused on the development and transformation of the workplace, audiovisual & digital signage as well as infrastructure, cover the full range of responsibilities and expertise necessary for any digital venture: from the design phase and help in the choice of the solution to the deployment of the equipment and outsourcing. It includes the purchase or rental of equipment, customisation, associated and managed services, as well as the reconditioning of end-of-life equipment.

Present in 16 countries with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, Bel Mid and Family Business indices. It generated revenue of €2,681 million in 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: patrick.vandenberg@econocom.com

Financial communications contact: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l51xkcdvaW2Wm21uYZloa2pjl21nx2GWbGeXl2ielZrIaHJpyZxibJSbZnFnlmVu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86108-cp_-econocom-finalisation-de-la-cession-les-abeilles_062024-ven.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
