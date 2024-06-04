Researchers in Italy have investigated the potential of deploying energy communities based on east-west PV systems and have concluded that these projects, despite their lower energy yields compared to south-oriented installations, show higher shared energy values. They also warned, however, that the presence of a net metering scheme is crucial to make the east-west layout the preferred option. A group of researchers led by the Politecnico di Torino in Italy has investigated the optimal orientations and tilt angles for PV systems used in energy communities and has found that east-west oriented ...

