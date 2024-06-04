Rabot Charge's monthly analysis shows significantly more hours with negative prices on the Germany electricity market than in April. However, the average price in daily transactions was €6. 72 ($7. 32) per kWh - higher than in the previous month. From pv magazine Germany In May, the day-ahead electricity spot market in the Germany/Luxembourg region achieved an average price of €6. 72/kWh on the electricity exchange, according to Rabot Charge, a provider of dynamic electricity tariffs. It cited the "Energy Charts" published by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). ...

