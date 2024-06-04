DNA Payments has expanded its online card acceptance with Discover Global Network, giving consumers even more ways to pay via its Website Payments and Payment Links Ecommerce products.

Launching Discover Global Network online card acceptance will empower merchants to enter new markets, where they can accept Discover Cards from the US, Diners Club International Cards, and over 25+ Affiliated Network Cards from around the globe. This will particularly benefit the tourism, hotels, and hospitality sectors for businesses looking to grow through bookings or accepting payments for goods and services, as consumers can now freely use these cards online.

Discover, Diners Club and their affiliated network alliances are now part of a suite of card acceptance options available, all geared at helping online merchants reduce cart abandonment for consumers using the cards as their preferred way to pay 24/7 and anywhere in the world.

Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, the Co-Founders of DNA Payments, stated, "We're fully committed to introducing secure international card acceptance for our Ecommerce products and are delighted to enable Discover Global Network and its Affiliate Network Cards for our Website Payments and Payment Links solutions, allowing customers to use their cards online with complete peace of mind and payments experience as they have in their own country, whether for purchasing, travelling, booking, or leisure activities."

All transactions made via DNA Payments' Website Payments and Payment Links solutions are settled directly and detailed on monthly statements. Payments made with Discover Global Network may appear as Diners Club on these statements. Furthermore, these transactions can be accessed, managed, and monitored in real-time via the Merchant Portal, providing merchants with full control and visibility over their payment data.

For more information on Discover Global Network or to read through DNA Payments' page and FAQ, click here

About DiscoverGlobal Network

Discover Global Network, the global payments brand of Discover Financial Services, processes millions of cardholder transactions each day. With industry expertise, innovative technology and a closed-loop infrastructure, Discover Global Network provides effective, customized solutions that evolve as needs change. Discover Global Network has alliances with 25+ payment networks around the world, and is led by three Discover businesses: Discover Network, with millions of retail and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the leading ATM/debit networks in the U.S.; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit DiscoverGlobalNetwork.com

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments brings "Simple Unified Payments" to businesses that care deeply about their customers' experience.

Its enhanced modern end-to-end payments platform utilises an in-house gateway, a proprietary acquiring platform, and a network of integrations to deliver simple and reliable acceptance.

Businesses receive the ultimate choice and conversion with an easy-to-use, interconnected portal that gives absolute control of their payment stack, with solutions for Ecommerce checkouts, POS, and Pay by Link, as well as a range of card acceptance and alternative popular payment methods such as Alipay+. Every payment is connected via a Common Token, enabling effortless tracking of customer journeys.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the UK, DNA Payments is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017. dnapayments.com

