Global technology company FPT Software and European digital services group SQLI recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), targeting the aviation sector. The partnership aims to jointly advance digital transformation in the aviation industry, enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, safety, and customer experience through innovative digital solutions.

As part of the MoU, the two companies will pilot specific projects for mutual clients while actively exploring future tenders. Leveraging FPT Software's robust technical capabilities and SQLI's prowess in customer experience solutions, both sides will collaborate in customer relationship management, airline e-commerce channels, customer communication platforms, and more. The collaboration is expected to improve airline passenger satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy through best-in-class digital customer experiences, generating new revenue and achieving long-term success for commercial airlines worldwide.

Bringing over a decade of industry experience and more than 200 highly skilled aviation data engineers, FPT Software stands as an active tech enabler in this sector. The IT firm has also established an extensive partner network with major airlines in Europe, the United States, and Vietnam. Its aviation clientele spans over 100 airlines, airports, air cargo services providers, and aircraft manufacturers. Notably, FPT Software has been a key partner to the aerospace giant Airbus and its Skywise platform and recently collaborated with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on the adoption of new technologies for aviation. The IT firm has been contributing to transforming the industry towards an innovative and sustainable future, promoting safety standards while optimizing fluid consumption, operational costs, and operations across various functions.

SQLI, on the other hand, is renowned for its technology and digital experience-focused mission. With over 25 years of competence in global aerospace, the French-headquartered tech company excels in driving digital business value and is trusted by worldwide aerospace OEMs, suppliers, and airlines.

"FPT Software has been delivering digital solutions to various major global aviation giants. Combining our scalable talent pool, proven expertise, and SQLI's expertise, I believe we can achieve greater success for commercial airlines worldwide. The sky will be our only limit," said Mdm Chu Thi Thanh Ha, FPT Software Chairwoman.

"The airline industry is facing a strong demand in the coming years with commercial aircraft open orders reaching an all-time high of 15,700 aircraft. SQLI and FPT Software are timely joining forces to support this trend with their digital expertise and resources. Our common values of delivery excellence and customer focus will make this partnership a success," said Mr Philippe Donche-Gay, SQLI Group Chief Executive Officer.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 91 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/

About SQLI

Founded in 1990, SQLI is a European digital services group that supports major international brands in creating value through Digital. Its creative and technical teams are committed to providing customers, consumers, and users with new and engaging experiences based on the best technologies and methodologies, as well as their skills and convictions. They design, develop, and deploy strong and effective architectures that improve companies' agility, increase their efficiency, and promote their growth. SQLI's 2,100 employees are spread over 12 countries: France, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Morocco, Mauritius and Dubai. In 2023, the SQLI group generated revenues of €251m. SQLI has been listed on Euronext Paris (SQI) since 21 July 2000. (www.sqli.com)

