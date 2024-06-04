Premium recycled cotton producer, Recover, announced the unveiling of its first art exhibition, "Rooted in Circularity", held at the iconic United Nations Headquarters in New York. The visual storytelling experience features the work of renowned Spanish photographer, Estela de Castro, and attracted a distinguished audience of journalists, officials and industry leaders.

"Rooted in Circularity" documents materials science company Recover and offers a rare look behind the scenes at one of the unseen sides of the fashion industry. Through de Castro's photography, Recover aims to capture the elegance of its engineered approach to sustainability in fashion and engage in a discussion about the clothes we wear, where they come from, and their impact on the world we share.

Talking about her work, Estela de Castro commented: "These images are intended to be a wake-up call about the waste generated by the fashion industry and, in turn, document a revolution, silent until now, in which Recover has been transforming waste into raw material in a sustainable way for more than 75 years."

Anders Sjöblom, CEO at Recover, added: "This exhibition, by an exceptional photographer, embodies the emotional aspects of Recover elevating the production of recycled cotton fiber to the status of art as well as showcasing the passion and warmth in this 75-year-old family business. Through these powerful images, we also hope to spark a conversation on how recycling waste can give a new approach to fashion consumption, building on circularity."

The exhibition marks a significant moment for Recover and follows its participation yesterday in the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network (UNFLN) Annual Meeting, as part of its recently announced partnership with the UNFLN. Addressing the audience during the event, Sjöblom laid out his vision for moving the company forward and the challenges and opportunities in the industry today.

For more information about "Rooted in Circularity", visit https://recoverfiber.com/collaborations/rooted-in-circularity.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to close the loop on fashion. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with a 75-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

