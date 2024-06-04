TRX D16 is a high-performance compute and vehicle logger for lab and in-vehicle SAE Level 2+ to Level 5 ADAS/AD development

Klas,a global leader in rugged edge technology solutions, is proud to unveil its most advanced vehicle data logging solution yet the TRX D16. This cutting-edge device combines high-performance computing (HPC) and storage into a single platform, revolutionizing ADAS/AD development and data logging for both lab and in-vehicle use.

The TRX D16 introduces transformational advancements to in-vehicle computing and logging and unleashes technology confined to the cloud or extremely large loggers up to this point. Now, high-end computing and logging can be fitted to any vehicle platform, allowing engineers to continue pushing the limits of ADAS/AD.

With TRX D16, automotive engineers gain a high-performance and customizable platform to accommodate the evolving vehicle sensor stack and support compute-intensive software development of AI/ML training, inference, and simulation. Furthermore, the platform delivers 200Gbps of sustained logging speeds and 480TB of data storage to capture data from high-speed ethernet-based cameras, with support for denser radar and lidar point cloud captures.

Designed rugged, the TRX D16 is equally at home in the lab and the vehicle. Engineers can transfer the entire development environment workbench to the vehicle for continued development and integration of new functionality with real-world drive test scenarios.

"As a single platform, the multi-purpose TRX D16 minimizes the number of disparate systems in the vehicle and reduces the effort of moving from the lab to the vehicle," said Frank Murray, CTO of Klas. "By reducing the time spent preparing the vehicle, engineers can focus on productive tasks of real-world validation, which includes high-performance computing for AI testing. At a program level, the result is the improved time to market for new ADAS/AD functionality."

TRX D16 key features

The TRX D16 is designed rugged to the highest specifications of MIL-STD-461 and 810G/H to withstand the extremes of temperature, vibration and shock.

High performance computing: AMD EPYC 7713P (64 core) processor and up to 768GB of RAM, designed for embedded and harsh environments in vehicles.

AMD EPYC 7713P (64 core) processor and up to 768GB of RAM, designed for embedded and harsh environments in vehicles. Open GPU options: Numerous GPU PCIe card options are supported, allowing for more flexible and cost-effective AI/ML development environments.

Numerous GPU PCIe card options are supported, allowing for more flexible and cost-effective AI/ML development environments. Hot-swappable storage: 480 TB storage (16x SSDs) split over two removable cassettes allows test vehicles to return to the road in minutes with minimal IT effort.

480 TB storage (16x SSDs) split over two removable cassettes allows test vehicles to return to the road in minutes with minimal IT effort. High disk write speeds: SAS4 SED drives, plus integrated RAID for secure data capture from an increased number of high-bandwidth sensors.

SAS4 SED drives, plus integrated RAID for secure data capture from an increased number of high-bandwidth sensors. High speed connectivity: 2x 100GbE interfaces to transfer valuable data to engineering HIL/SIL workbenches.

2x 100GbE interfaces to transfer valuable data to engineering HIL/SIL workbenches. Flexible expansion: 2x PCIe (Gen 4) interfaces for custom I/O automotive Ethernet, FPGA based SmartNICs, GMSL/FPD-Link/GVIF based cameras, or storage.

About Klas

Klas is an engineering and design company with over 30 years of experience developing innovative rugged communications solutions for the network edge. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with purpose-built hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas collaborates with strategic partners, including Cisco, Dell, and Microsoft, to support edge deployments in Government, Transportation, and Automotive industries. For more information, visit www.klasgroup.com.

