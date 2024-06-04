Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
WKN: A142W0 | ISIN: IS0000026193 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.06.2024 11:22 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Bill (SIMINN241204) admitted to trading on June 5, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Síminn hf.           
2  Org. no:                   4602070880           
3  LEI                     254900X9GQZM6UGXYF10      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               SIMINN241204          
5  ISIN code                  IS0000036457          
6  CFI code                   DYZUXR             
7  FISN númer                  SIMINN/MMKT 20241204      
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bills             
9  Total issued amount             1.000.000.000 kr.       
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
11 Amount issued at this time          1.000.000.000 kr.       
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000 kr.         
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Zero Coupon Bond        
15 Amortization type, if other         N/A              
                        --------------------------------
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
                        --------------------------------
18 Issue date                  June 5, 2024          
19 First ordinary installment date       December 4, 2024        
20 Total number of installments         1               
21 Installment frequency            One, six months after issue  
                         date             
22 Maturity date                December 4, 2024        
23 Interest rate                The bills are sold at a    
                         discount to their nominal   
                         amount and do not bear    
                         interest.           
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    N/A              
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
26 Premium                   N/A              
27 Simple/compound interest                          
28 Simple/compound, if other          N/A              
29 Day count convention             N/A              
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
31 Interest from date              N/A              
32 First ordinary coupon date          N/A              
33 Coupon frequency               N/A              
34 Total number of coupon payments       N/A              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       N/A              
                        --------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price          N/A              
37 Clean price quote              N/A              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   Yes              
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
40 Name of index                N/A              
                        --------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    N/A              
                        --------------------------------
43 Base index value               N/A              
44 Index base date               N/A              
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
46 Put option                  No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     N/A              
                        --------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to     June 3, 2024          
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     June 3, 2024          
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         June 5, 2024          
55 Order book ID                SIMINN241204          
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards           No               
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
