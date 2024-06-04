Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2024 08:06 Uhr
As Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2024

In May 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 482,457 passengers, which is a 2.7% increase compared to May 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.0% compared to the same period a year ago and was 28,202 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.8% to 68,729 vehicles in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2024 were the following:

May 2024 May 2023 Change
Passengers 482,457 469,878 2.7%
Finland - Sweden 105,856 124,647 -15.1%
Estonia - Finland 328,949 292,494 12.5%
Estonia - Sweden 47,652 52,737 -9.6%
Cargo Units 28,202 29,678 -5.0%
Finland - Sweden 3,700 3,805 -2.8%
Estonia - Finland 20,986 21,060 -0.4%
Estonia - Sweden 3,516 4,813 -26.9%
Passenger Vehicles 68,729 72,969 -5.8%
Finland - Sweden 4,590 5,938 -22.7%
Estonia - Finland 62,002 64,823 -4.4%
Estonia - Sweden 2,137 2,208 -3.2%

FINLAND - SWEDEN

The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate the Turku-Kapellskär route for 3 days in May.

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the cruise service from 12 October 2023. From 31 May 2024, the cruise ferry Victoria I is operating the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The shuttle vessel Star stopped operating the route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels until 31 May 2024. The cruise ferry Victoria I that was added to the Tallinn-Stockholm route on 31 May will be operating the route until 31 August 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
