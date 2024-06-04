As Tallink Grupp Statistics For May 2024

In May 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 482,457 passengers, which is a 2.7% increase compared to May 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 5.0% compared to the same period a year ago and was 28,202 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.8% to 68,729 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for May 2024 were the following:
|May 2024
|May 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|482,457
|469,878
|2.7%
|Finland - Sweden
|105,856
|124,647
|-15.1%
|Estonia - Finland
|328,949
|292,494
|12.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|47,652
|52,737
|-9.6%
|Cargo Units
|28,202
|29,678
|-5.0%
|Finland - Sweden
|3,700
|3,805
|-2.8%
|Estonia - Finland
|20,986
|21,060
|-0.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,516
|4,813
|-26.9%
|Passenger Vehicles
|68,729
|72,969
|-5.8%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,590
|5,938
|-22.7%
|Estonia - Finland
|62,002
|64,823
|-4.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,137
|2,208
|-3.2%
FINLAND - SWEDEN
The May Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Kapellskär routes. The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate the Turku-Kapellskär route for 3 days in May.
ESTONIA - FINLAND
The May Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I that started operating the cruise service from 12 October 2023. From 31 May 2024, the cruise ferry Victoria I is operating the Tallinn-Stockholm route. The shuttle vessel Star stopped operating the route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.
ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The May Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels until 31 May 2024. The cruise ferry Victoria I that was added to the Tallinn-Stockholm route on 31 May will be operating the route until 31 August 2024.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee