Riga, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Hanseatic Alternative Investments AIFP (Hanseatic) has opened subscriptions for its Hanseatic Sustainable Residential Real Estate Fund I. The fund, registered with Nasdaq CSD and classified as an SFDR Article 8 fund, targets the growing market for sustainable and energy-efficient residential properties.

The Hanseatic Sustainable Residential Real Estate Fund I is designed for investors seeking diversified and professionally managed investments in energy-efficient residential real estate. The fund units are registered with Nasdaq CSD under ISIN code LV0000401065.

Arturs Miezis, Managing Partner at Hanseatic, explained the rationale behind the fund's launch: "The current level of interest rates and its impact on the residential real estate market have led us to open subscriptions for this fund. Our focus is on sustainable, energy-efficient living spaces that comply with EU Sustainability Taxonomy regulations."

The subscription period for the fund opens on June 3, 2024, and closes on February 28, 2025. This closed-end fund has a five-year term, requiring a minimum investment of €20,000, with each fund unit valued at €1,000. The fund focuses on energy-efficient residential developments in Riga, Latvia, targeting projects that meet stringent sustainability criteria and exhibit strong growth potential.

Miezis highlighted operational advancements within the fund: "Our professional management practices and the use of innovative technologies, such as tenant mobile apps, enhance operational efficiency and tenant engagement. Additionally, the fund's structure provides access to larger, exclusive real estate opportunities typically beyond the reach of individual investors."

The fund's classification under Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) signifies its promotion of environmental and social characteristics, along with adherence to good governance practices.

Hanseatic Alternative Investments AIFP, registered with the Bank of Latvia, specializes in innovative and sustainable investment solutions.

For more information on the fund or other investment opportunities, visit https://www.hanseatic.lv/, email info@hanseatic.lv, or call +371 25631000.

Press Contact: Arturs Miezis, Managing Partner Email: arturs.miezis@hanseatic.lv Phone: +371 25631000

