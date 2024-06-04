Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that field crews have established their exploration camp and have initiated the 2024 exploration program on the Engo Valley Uranium Project.

CEO Remarks

"Our exploration field crews have started the first exploration program on the Engo Valley Uranium Project since the 1970's" commented Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. He continued: "The topographical survey, ground geophysics, and the radon cup survey are well underway, and our crews continue to locate drill collars from the historic 1970's drill campaign, in anticipation of the first drill program to be undertaken on the project in the past 40 years."

2024 Exploration Program

Snow Lake has designed a multi-phase exploration program for 2024 for the Project, which includes:

analysis of all airborne survey data flown by the Namibian Government over the project area, together with all other historical exploration reports and data on the project area on file with the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy (now complete);

topographical survey of the project site (now complete);

locating all historic drill collars from Gencor's 1970 drilling campaign (in progress);

radon cup survey of all historical targets, as well as a number of new targets, in order to verify the historical airborne survey data and to confirm new drill targets (in progress);

an initial 1,000 - meter reverse circulation drill program to twin the historical drill holes, and to begin an in-fill grid pattern between the historical drill holes (mobilization);

downhole radiometrics on each of the new drill holes (pending).

Exploration field crews began mobilizing to site in May in order to undertake the field portion of Phase 1 of the program. Results from the radon cup survey, the initial phase of drilling, and the downhole gamma logging, will inform the second round of drilling.

Images of the set up for the drone survey is set out in Figure 1, together with one of the historic drill collars, is set out in Figure 2.





(Figure 1 - Drone Survey Setup)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/211562_45c67c8444a2fa85_001full.jpg





(Figure 2 - Historic drill collar from the 1970's drilling campaign)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/211562_45c67c8444a2fa85_002full.jpg

Engo Valley Uranium Project

The Project is located in the Skeleton Coast, in the Opuwo District of the Kunene Region, along the coast of northwest Namibia, approximately 600 kilometers north of Swakopmund, Namibia. It is accessible from the south via 190 km of desert track roads from Mowe Bay, via the Sarusas mine. To the east, there are unconfirmed track roads that connect the project area to the settlement of Orupembe.

Uranium mineralization was discovered on the Project in 1973, exploration was conducted intermittently by Gencor between 1974 and 1980, and based on that work, Gencor calculated a historical, non-current mining code compliant, resource estimate for the Project.

The Project is considered to be a top tier exploration project.

Exclusive Prospecting License 5887 ("EPL-5887") is held by Namibia Minerals and Investment Holding (Pty) Ltd. ("NMIH"). It covers an area of 69,530 hectares, is valid until February 12, 2026, and covers base and rare metals, industrial minerals, non-nuclear fuel mineral, nuclear fuel minerals, precious metals and precious stones. EPL-5887 covers the areas of historic exploration work conducted by Gencor.

As detailed in Snow Lake's press releases of February 21, March 4, March 6, and April 8, 2024, Snow Lake and a private British Columbia company have entered into a binding letter of intent, pursuant to which Snow Lake will acquire up to 85% of NMIH (the "Acquisition"), which in turn is the sole registered and beneficial owner of 100% of the right, title and interest in EPL-5887. The Acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions as further described in the Company's press releases dated February 21, March 4, March 6, and April 8, 2024.

Namibia

Namibia is ranked as the 5th highest African mining jurisdiction for mining investment according to the Fraser Institute's 2023 annual survey, and was the world's third-largest producer of uranium, accounting for 11% of global production, in 2022[1]. The Husab uranium mine and the Rossing uranium mine are currently the only operating uranium mines in Namibia.

The Langer Heinrich uranium mine commenced production in 2007, was placed on care and maintenance in 2018, and is currently in the process of restarting production in 2024.

Deep Yellow Limited is progressing its Tumas uranium project towards production, which would become the 4th uranium mine in Namibia, as the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy issued a mining license for the Tumas uranium project in September 2023.

Bannerman Energy Ltd. is developing its Etango uranium project in Namibia, and in December 2023, received its mining license from the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., d/b/a Snow Lake Energy, is a Canadian clean energy development company listed on NASDAQ: LITM with a global portfolio of clean energy mineral projects comprised of two hard rock lithium projects and two uranium projects. The Snow Lake Lithium Project is an advanced stage exploration project located in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba and the Shatford Lake Lithium Project is an exploration stage project located adjacent to the Tanco lithium mine in Southern Manitoba. The Black Lake Uranium Project is an exploration stage project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Engo Valley Uranium Project is an exploration stage project located in the Skeleton Coast of Namibia. Snow Lake is focused on advancing all of its projects through the various phases of exploration and development and into production in order to supply the minerals and resources needed for the clean energy and electric vehicle transitions. Learn more at www.snowlakelithium.com.

______________________________________________

1 Fraser Institute. GlobalData's Global Uranium Mining to 2026 Report.

