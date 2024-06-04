Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings is pleased to announce that the Company plans to conduct real-world testing of REPELWRAP film with Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) ("Draganfly") an award winning, industry leading drone solutions and systems developer.

FendX has been conducting pilot test runs with Dunmore International Inc., using their commercial manufacturing line to optimize the manufacturing process to create films for testing in real-world settings. After successful completion of optimizing the manufacturing process, FendX intends to conduct real-world testing with Draganfly pursuant to a previously signed letter of intent. Testing will entail covering a parcel delivery box that fits on Draganfly's heavy lift drones used to transport various payloads to their customers. These parcel delivery boxes can be subject to multiple touching and when in flight can be exposed to heavy winds and other environmental stresses. FendX believes subjecting its REPELWRAP film to this type of real-world environmental stress is an ideal way to assess the repelling properties of the film. After each flight, the film will be removed from the parcel delivery box and tested by FendX. FendX expects the results obtained will confirm the film maintains its repelling properties as demonstrated in McMaster University's lab.

FendX also plans to conduct real-world testing at Giulietta, an award winning and Michelin Guide recommended Italian fine dining restaurant (announced May 3, 2024), at Island View Place Care a senior care and memory residential community (announced May 10, 2024) and at El Mocambo, a live music and entertainment venue (announced May 16, 2024), to cover high touch surfaces in these facilities with REPELWRAP film. The Company now has four confirmed real-world testing sites and believes the findings from these sites as well as others the Company may partner with, will contribute to the final product design.

"Mission-critical deliveries in the medical and defence space could potentially greatly benefit from this technology. Draganfly is pleased to be working with FendX in a never-ending effort to improve our products for our customers.", said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX states, "We are pleased to be working with Draganfly to test our REPELWRAP film under real-world conditions." Dr. Myers continues, "The environmental factors that the film will be subjected to will allow us to assess the performance of REPELWRAP film under these more stressful outdoor conditions. We are strategically choosing different industry testing partners to increase the breadth of our testing so we can assess performance of our film under different conditions and with different industry sectors and uses."

About REPELWRAP film

REPELWRAP film is the Company's first product in development and is a protective surface coating film that leverages the Company's award-winning nanotechnology. REPELWRAP film has demonstrated unique repelling properties that reduce adhesion of pathogens, bacteria, and viruses by >98%, reducing their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The Company believes REPELWRAP film will have applications in healthcare settings and other industries.

About Draganfly Inc.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit www.draganfly.com.

About Dunmore International Corp.

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore services a diverse group of industries including aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts & labels, packaging, and insulation. Dunmore is a subsidiary of Steel Partners and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

