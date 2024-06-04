Enzymes Market worth $20.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enzymes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 14.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2029 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets. The biopharmaceutical industry's rapid growth, driven by advancements in biotechnology and personalized medicine, presents significant opportunities for the enzyme market. Enzymes are indispensable in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, including protein expression, purification, and modification. They are also used in the development of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and gene therapies. As the demand for biopharmaceuticals continues to soar, driven by the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for enzymes in biopharmaceutical production is expected to escalate, driving market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46202020

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enzymes Market"

390 - Tables

51- Figures

360 - Pages

Systematic approaches in enzyme engineering have facilitated the discovery of novel enzymes from natural sources, ensuring their safety for various applications, including the production of specialty products like pharmaceuticals and their use in biocatalytic processes. A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Notre Dame in January 2022 highlights the emergence of biocatalytic depolymerization as a sustainable and efficient method for plastic treatment, addressing environmental concerns and promoting recycling efforts. Researchers at the Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB) have developed a new enzyme engineering platform aimed at enhancing the degradation of plastics through directed evolution techniques. The ongoing advancements in genetic engineering processes and the increasing focus on enzyme engineering for sustainable practices underscore the potential for growth in the enzyme market, particularly in addressing environmental challenges and promoting eco-friendly solutions.

Protease segment is identified to be the fastest growing among the various types of enzymes during the forecast period.

Proteases play a vital role in numerous industrial applications, including food processing, detergent manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. Their ability to catalyze the hydrolysis of proteins into smaller peptides and amino acids makes them indispensable in processes such as protein modification, peptide synthesis, and removal of proteinaceous stains. Additionally, proteases exhibit broad substrate specificity and operate under diverse pH and temperature conditions, rendering them versatile and adaptable to various manufacturing processes. The ongoing research and development efforts are expected to yield novel proteases with enhanced catalytic efficiency, stability, and specificity, further expanding their applicability across industries. The increasing demand for enzyme-based solutions in sustainable manufacturing practices and green chemistry initiatives is likely to drive the adoption of proteases for eco-friendly processes. Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of enzyme-based products among consumers and manufacturers, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks promoting enzyme use, is expected to stimulate market demand for proteases.

In the enzymes market, the microorganism-based enzymes segment is registering the highest growth during the forecast period.

Microorganisms serve as prolific sources of enzymes, offering a wide diversity of catalytic activities and metabolic pathways. This inherent diversity enables the production of a vast array of enzymes tailored for specific industrial applications, ranging from food processing and textiles to pharmaceuticals and biofuels. Moreover, advances in biotechnology and fermentation techniques have facilitated the cost-effective production of microorganism-based enzymes at industrial scales, thereby driving market growth. Ongoing research endeavors aimed at discovering novel microorganisms and optimizing enzyme production processes are anticipated to yield enzymes with improved catalytic efficiency, stability, and specificity. Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions across industries is likely to drive the adoption of microorganism-based enzymes, which offer environmentally benign alternatives to traditional chemical processes.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46202020

Asia Pacific region to witness the fastest growth rate in the enzymes market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is positioned for remarkable growth in the enzyme market, driven by specific industry dynamics and regional trends. Notably, the region's biopharmaceutical sector, particularly in countries like South Korea and Singapore, is fueling demand for enzymes used in drug manufacturing and bioprocessing. These enzymes play a critical role in protein expression, purification, and modification processes essential for the production of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies and vaccines. Furthermore, the increasing demand for specialty enzymes in the region's rapidly expanding healthcare and diagnostic sectors is the fastest growth driver. With increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities, there is a growing need for enzymes used in diagnostic assays, genetic testing, and therapeutic applications. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region's thriving textile and detergent industries, particularly in countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam, present lucrative opportunities for enzyme manufacturers. Enzymes are increasingly used in textile processing for fabric softening, de-sizing, and denim finishing, as well as in detergent formulations for improved stain removal and fabric care. As these industries continue to grow and evolve, driven by changing consumer preferences and regulatory requirements, the demand for enzymes is expected to surge, positioning the Asia-Pacific region as a key growth engine in the global enzymes market.

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Associated British Foods plc (England), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Dyadic International Inc. (US), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Codexis, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Adisseo (China)

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=46202020

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Feed Enzymes Market by Type (Phytase, Carbohydrase, and Protease), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, and Aquatic Animals), Source (Microorganism, Plant, and Animal), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages, Bioethanol, Feed, Detergents, Wastewater, Soil, and Oil Treatment), Source, Formulation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Food Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Source, Application (Food & Beverages), Formulation, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America) - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/enzyme-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/enzyme.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enzymes-market-worth-20-4-billion-by-2029--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302162924.html