The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) discussed the financing landscape for small island developing states (SIDS) and mechanisms to accelerate the energy transition at the United Nations 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States. IRENA has issued a call to support the deployment of renewables across SIDS with a minimum investment of $10 billion by 2030. IRENA's SIDS Lighthouses Initiative (LHI) held a session during the UN 4th International Conference on SIDS (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda this week to identify financing mechanisms to support the sustainable energy ...

