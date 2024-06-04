A new study by Indian government think tank NITI Aayog outlines the renewable energy potential for all states to meet their renewable purchase obligations. The report, backed by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), also details the storage that will be required for grid balancing. From pv magazine India A new study by NITI Aayog estimates that India needs 517. 34 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2029-30 to meet the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) target of its 30 states and union territories. Out of this, 177. 74 GW RE (including 71. 14 GW solar) is already installed ...

