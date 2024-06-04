Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Neurai, a startup AI technology company specializing in fintech solutions, has announced the appointment of Anndy Lian as the Chairman of the Board. Lian, a seasoned business strategist in Asia, brings extensive experience and expertise to his new role.

Lian's career spans multiple sectors, providing strategic advisory services to various companies, governments, and public-listed entities. His early adoption of blockchain technology, combined with his experience as a serial entrepreneur, book author, investor, and keynote speaker, positions him as a notable figure in the field.

Currently, Lian serves as the Chief Digital Advisor at the Mongolia Productivity Organization, championing national digitization efforts. He is also a Partner at Blockchain Investment with Passion Venture Capital, holding a Capital Market Services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Previously, Lian was the Advisor for Government Relations and Partnership Chief at Bybit, where he led initiatives with Oracle Red Bull Racing. He also served as an Advisory Board Member for Hyundai DAC, the blockchain arm of Hyundai Motor Group, and was the Chairman of a crypto spot exchange with in-principle approval from the Astana Financial Services Authority in Kazakhstan.

Beyond corporate roles, Lian has contributed as a Blockchain Advisor for the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), collaborating with governments across the Asia-Pacific region to enhance productivity through blockchain technologies. His involvement in the Gyeongsangbuk-do Blockchain Special Committee highlights his commitment to regional blockchain innovation.

Neurai is recognized for its AI-driven solutions, particularly its Algorithmic Trading platform, which utilizes advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) and machine learning algorithms. The platform enables autonomous trading decisions by analyzing large volumes of market data swiftly and accurately, enhancing trading efficiency and minimizing human errors.

Neurai offers services in algorithmic trading, investment advisory, and risk alerts, focusing on improving the efficiency and security of financial operations.

As an early investor in Neurai, Lian supports the integration of AI with finance and blockchain technology. Reflecting on his new role, Lian stated: "As we stand on the brink of a new era in financial technology, I am honored to join Neurai as Chairman of the Board. AI is the cornerstone of the next revolution in the finance industry. We are committed to harnessing the transformative power of AI to create more efficient, secure, and intelligent financial systems."

With Lian's appointment as Chairman of the Board, Neurai aims to continue its work in the fintech landscape, enhancing its position in AI technology within the financial markets.

About Neurai

Neurai is an AI technology company based in Singapore, focusing on AI applications within the fintech sector. The company is dedicated to enhancing the efficiency and security of financial operations through AI-driven solutions.

