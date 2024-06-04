Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Technology Effective in Virus Inactivation

Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light and/or radiation activated small molecules for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that it's lead compound, RuvidarTM, has been proven effective in the inactivation of various viruses.

The research was completed at the laboratory of Kevin Coombs, Ph.D., University of Manitoba in conjunction with National Microbiology Laboratory and Theralase® Technologies Inc.

The research, which demonstrated that RuvidarTM was effective at inactivating both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses, alone and when light activated was recently accepted in a peer-reviewed publication, Heliyon, and can be reviewed at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e32140

Heliyon is an all-science, open access journal that is part of the Cell Press family. Any paper reporting scientifically accurate and valuable research, which adheres to accepted ethical and scientific publishing standards, will be considered for publication.

In addition, when the human coronavirus was treated with RuvidarTM, the spike protein remained intact suggesting that inactivation of coronaviruses by RuvidarTM may be used as a vaccine.

Kevin Coombs, Ph.D., Professor, Medical Microbiology, University of Manitoba stated, "My team and I were excited by the results we have obtained as we have worked with several anti-viral compounds over the years and have found that RuvidarTM is far more potent than any of the others we have worked with, in fact RuvidarTM is effective at concentrations approximately 100-fold lower than those we have previously tested. I believe RuvidarTM has the potential to be effective as a broad-spectrum viral vaccine able to mitigate the biothreat of various emerging infectious disease pathogens. In our research, we found that nanomolar and micromolar concentrations of RuvidarTMwere all that was required in order to inactivate 90 to 99.9% of all seven viruses that we tested, including H1N1 influenza virus, coronavirus, Zika virus, poxvirus and herpes virus. In fact, RuvidarTM at 3 mM completely killed the herpes virus."

Arkady Mandel, M.D., Ph.D., D.Sc., Chief Scientific Officer, Theralase® stated, "Theralase® is very excited about the acceptance of our publication to Heliyon. This publication substantiates the years of work that the team has undertaken to demonstrate that RuvidarTM is an effective technology to inactivate numerous viruses both with and without the presence of light and can be used as a strong antiviral platform in the production of vaccines in the near future, subject to completion of animal and toxicology testing. As a result, the Theralase® lab in Toronto will focus on using RuvidarTM to research and develop a topical therapeutic to mitigate the impact of herpes virus lesions. I look forward to supporting the implementation of this technology at the commercial level."

According to the World Health Organization ("WHO") in 2023, an estimated 3.7 billion people under the age of 50 (67%) globally have Herpes Simplex Virus type 1 ("HSV-1") infection, the main cause of oral herpes, while an estimated 491 million people aged 15 to 49 (13%) worldwide have Herpes Simplex Virus type 2 ("HSV-2") infection, the main cause of genital herpes.

Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng., Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer, Theralase® stated, "The small molecule RuvidarTM has been preclinically proven to kill bacteria and various cancer cells and clinically proven to kill bladder cancer cells. It is currently under preclinical evaluation in the destruction of brain cancer, lung cancer and various blood-based cancers, such as: leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Based on the latest research detailing RuvidarTM's success in the destruction of various viruses, the Company has gained consensus from the National Microbiology Laboratory to direct its research away from the Covid-19 virus vaccine to develop this technology for an avian influenza vaccine."

In September 2023, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") study showed the number of reported avian influenza "bird flu" outbreaks in animals and infections in people are increasing worldwide. During 2013 to 2022, bird flu outbreaks in animals and infections in people not only increased in numbers, but also were detected over a growing geographic area as well as among a growing number of different animal categories. While the recent detections of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S., poultry and wild birds are thought to pose a low risk to the health of the general public at this time; however, human infections are possible. As of August 2023, more than 58.7 million poultry and more than 7,100 wild birds have been affected in the United States.

