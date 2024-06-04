ArmorSource, LLC.: ArmorSource Increases Production to Meet Rising Demand for Next-Gen Models

Ohio-based Ballistic Helmets Giant ArmorSource Ramps Up Production Following Surge in Orders for Advanced Helmets, Aire II and Crew II from U.S. and Its Allies

HEBRON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Fifteen months after Ohio-based ArmorSource introduced its "Aire System" at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas in January 2023, the company's backlog for two of its "GEN II" models, Aire II and Crew II, has increased dramatically. In response, ArmorSource's traditional "Customer First" policy has led to an additional investment in tooling to meet the heightened demand.



Aire System

'Aire II': New shell technology, combined with an improved retention and suspension concept, and ultra-lightweight shroud and rails - favored by users.

"As one of the world's leading manufacturers of advanced head protection systems serving military and law enforcement organizations in the United States and globally, our goal, especially in the current unpredictable geopolitical environment, is to ensure users have reliable head protection," says ArmorSource V.P. of Operations Timothy McNeal. "The main challenge is to keep up with the high demand for our "Aire System" models and avoid long-term backorders."

Demand for the "Crew II" surged after it successfully passed the U.S. Army First Article Testing (FAT) last year, followed by ArmorSource's announcement of the upcoming delivery of the state-of-the-art Crew II helmet to the U.S. Army. The Crew II, the lightest Advanced Combat Vehicle Crew (ACVC) helmet available, offers soldiers advanced features such as reduced weight, improved protection against ballistic threats and environmental factors, and exceptional durability under harsh conditions and aging.

Additionally, the company has received significant orders for its ACH GEN II helmet, the "Aire II," from U.S. allies in Europe and the Middle East. Originally designed to meet the high standards of the U.S. Army, the Aire II weighs less than 1 kg (2.2 lbs.) for the complete system and exceeds multiple ballistic and environmental protection standards. This has made the Aire II a preferred choice for many NATO armies facing modern battlefield challenges.

"ArmorSource Next Generation Helmets provide users with ultra-lightweight solutions, along with extended ballistic, environmental, and mechanical protection. 'Customer First' means that all our users will be equipped with the best available helmet technology," adds McNeal. "Due to the unique characteristics of the Crew II and Aire II, these models are in high demand by military organizations worldwide. Consequently, we have taken the necessary steps to increase our production as needed."

In light of increasing global threats, ArmorSource has positioned itself among the few manufacturers capable of providing state-of-the-art ballistic head protection. As demand for high-quality personal protection equipment continues to grow, ArmorSource remains committed to meeting the diverse needs of military forces worldwide.

For more information about ArmorSource, please visit ArmorSource.com/.

Contact Information:

Shachar Bernhard

V.P. Sales & Marketing

info@armorsource.com

SOURCE: ArmorSource LLC.

View the original press release on newswire.com.