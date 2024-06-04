Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) (FSE: 8X00) ("Goldshore" or the "Company") announces that on June 3, 2024, Lutry Investments Limited (the "Acquiror") purchased 413,500 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of the Company at an average price of $0.266 per Purchased Share for an aggregate purchase price of $110,072.50 (the "Acquisition"). The Purchased Shares were acquired through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned or controlled an aggregate of 17,012,083 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and 10,000,000 share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Common Share. The Common Shares owned or controlled by the Acquiror prior to the Acquisition represented 6.5% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. If all of the Warrants held by the Acquiror were exercised prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror would own or control an aggregate of 27,012,083 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned or controlled an aggregate of 17,425,583 Common Shares representing approximately 6.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants. If all of the Warrants held by the Acquiror were exercised immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquiror would own or control an aggregate of 27,425,583 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The Purchased Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, the Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional securities, exercise Warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities or may continue to hold the securities of the Company.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report that will be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the Acquisition, please see the profile for the Company on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca.

About Goldshore

Goldshore is a growth-oriented gold company focused on delivering long-term shareholder and stakeholder value through the acquisition and advancement of primary gold assets in tier-one jurisdictions. It is led by the ex-global head of structural geology for the world's largest gold company and backed by one of Canada's pre-eminent private equity firms. The Company's current focus is the advanced stage 100% owned Moss Gold Project which has large scale, high grade and excellent metallurgy. It is uniquely positioned in Ontario, Canada, with direct accessibility from the Trans-Canada Highway with hydroelectric power at site, supportive local communities and skilled workforce. The Company has invested over $60 million of new capital and completed approximately 80,000 meters of drilling on the Moss Gold Project, which, in aggregate, has had over 235,000 meters of drilling. The 2024 updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") has expanded to 1.54 million ounces of Indicated gold resources at 1.23 g/t Au and 5.20 million ounces of Inferred gold resources at 1.11 g/t Au. The MRE only encompasses 3.6 kilometers of the 35+ kilometer mineralized trend, remains open at depth and along strike and is one of the few remaining major Canadian gold deposits positioned for fast track through this development cycle. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.goldshoreresources.com).

For More Information - Please Contact:

Michael Henrichsen

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Goldshore Resources Inc.

E: mhenrichsen@goldshoreresources.com

W: www.goldshoreresources.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the exploration and development of the Moss Gold Project, the release of an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and the impact of COVID-19.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

