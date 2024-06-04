Gripping Wall Street Novel Featured in LibraryBub Selection for June

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Mitzner writes, "The world of high finance is one that I have always found compelling, not only because of the enormous amounts of money - earned, lost and spent - that are at play but also due to the types of people who inhabit that world. They risk everything, every day. Immersed in that type of work experience, it is hard to imagine they have normal lives after the markets close". In Katerina Grishakova's debut novel, The Hermit, the protagonist Andy Sylvain is a 50-year-old Manhattan bond trader who grows disenchanted with his daily hustle and starts to contemplate a clean break. An Indie Reader reviewer comments, "Seeing his elaborate life unravel makes for a sobering statement on mortality and what constitutes a purposeful existence. Grishakova presents searching philosophical questions around these universal themes without losing sight of the humanity within."

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Children's author Jeanne Birdsall recalls that her mother chided her for her overactive imagination. In response, she could have "given up right then and withered away, and might have if it hadn't been for books." She explains, "My mother took me each week to the library, where I was encouraged to wander freely through the children's room, choosing whatever pleased me. On one wall were picture books for little kids; on the other walls, the books with chapters - real books, to my mind, or what we now call middle-grade books. I flew through those middle-grade books, six or more a week, finding solace and hope." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category:

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Animal: notes from a labyrinth by Alan Fishbone ISBN: 979-8988717348

The Hermit by Katerina Grishakova ISBN: 979-8988717324

NON-FICTION

Business

The ESG Revolution: how worker-centric AI is transforming industrial sustainability by Sandeep Pandya ISBN: 978-1637351420

Game On: leaders who last by Paul L. Gunn, Jr., Jon Nicholson et al. ISBN: 978-1637352007

Hire, Scale, Thrive: how to grow your business exponentially with virtual professionals by Alinka Rutkowska and Gerald Pena ASIN: B0CJ5F8B9S

Pivotal Leadership: a masterclass in innovation and persuasion by Alinka Rutkowska, Bill Akins, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637353004

Successfully Implementing ERP: a guide for SMB owners and executives by Sylvain Lafond ISBN: 978-1637352311

Think like a Doctor, Lead like a CEO: the MD Brain for the CEO Strain by Mary Mason ISBN: 978-1637352649

250+ Best Practices for B2B Marketing Success by Alexander Kesler ISBN: 978-1510774025

The Vanguard Edge: your 6-step method to unparalleled team success by Bryan Howard ISBN: 978-1637352724

Politics & Social Sciences

Change the Story, Save the World: efficiency is the name of the game by Moritz Davidesko ISBN: 978-1637351550

The Reformer's Dilemma by Ricardo Rosselló Nevares ASIN: B0D3WRWSLS

Religion & Spirituality

Some Miracles Need a Mom: developing your child's future by Sandy McKeown ISBN: 978-1637351000

Self-Help

How To Live an Abundant Life by Carl Grant III ISBN: 978-1637351949

No Regrets by Casel Burnett ISBN: 978-1637352403

Writing Skills

The Gift of Your Wisdom by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1637351444

Children's fantasy writer Neil Holland is impressed with how his books 'have had great exposure through LibraryBub', being seen on ABC, CBS and NBC networks as well as being brought to the attention of many librarians.

