Oryzon Genomics has announced the publication of the final ALICE trial results in the recognised peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Haematology. The Phase IIa trial investigated iadademstat (Oryzon's lead oncology LSD1 inhibitor) in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in newly diagnosed elderly/unfit patients. The trial demonstrated strong efficacy signals, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 81.5%, with three patients still on treatment through compassionate use and in complete remission after four years from the start of treatment. A Phase Ib, investigator-sponsored, dose-finding study evaluating iadademstat (in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax) in the first-line setting is expected to start recruitment by mid-2024. We note that the company's near-term focus is the Phase Ib FRIDA study (in patients with advanced AML with an FLT3 mutation), from which interim data is expected imminently.

