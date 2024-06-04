Full Circle Lithium Corp.: Full Circle Lithium Secures First FCL-X Fire-Extinguisher Agent Sales With Global EV Manufacturer

FCL achieves an important commercial milestone with the first sales of its proprietary FCL-X® lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent to a global EV OEM at its EV plant in the State of Georgia USA.

Commercialization efforts are now underway to target other EV OEMs, 27,000+ fire and rescue departments in the USA as well as other commercial and industrial players.

The State of Georgia has been at the forefront of the electric mobility industry in recent years and FCL's location in Georgia provides an ideal opportunity to further grow our business.

The State of Georgia has been at the forefront of the electric mobility industry in recent years and FCL's location in Georgia provides an ideal opportunity to further grow our business.

TORONTO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA -based lithium products manufacturer, reports that it has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first sales of its proprietary FCL-X® lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent to a global electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer (EV OEM) customer for its EV plant in the state of Georgia. This accomplishment comes as FCL introduces its groundbreaking lithium fire-extinguishing product, FCL-X®, designed specifically for lithium-ion battery fires. This sales success resulted from on-site testing at the EV OEM's plant and months of extensive testing at an independent, accredited, and certified USA safety lab, after FCL's internal development and extensive testing of its FCL-X® agent.

Lithium-ion battery fires present significant health, safety, environmental, and business continuity risks. Recognizing this, the EV OEM has been actively searching for and testing solutions to address these concerns as it prepares for the first EV production at its new plant in Georgia. The EV OEM was impressed by the speed and efficiency with which FCL-X® fully extinguished the battery fire quickly thus reducing hazardous smoke during testing.

This first customer sale of FCL-X® to a major EV OEM in Georgia validates FCL's fire-extinguishing agent's effectiveness and highlights the importance of addressing lithium-ion fire risks in the rapidly growing lithium battery industry. FCL-X®'s ability to extinguish fires provides a crucial safety measure for all parties in the lithium-ion battery supply chain including end-users. Local port authorities and local fire fighting personnel have participated in FCL-X® testing, and all confirmed the need for a battery-specific fire-extinguishing agent and were impressed with the efficacy of FCL-X®. Further demonstrations are being planned with other potential customers, including another regional port authority and first responders.

FCL-X® is FCL's proprietary fire-extinguishing agent is specifically designed for fighting lithium-ion battery fires in various applications including commercial, industrial, transportation residential settings, and for use by first responders.

Carlos Vicens, CEO remarked, "FCL will continue to provide FCL-X® to additional EV OEMs and other end-users to further establish itself as a leader in the field. The sale of FCL-X® to a major EV OEM in Georgia marks a significant milestone in FCL's journey to commercialize an effective lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent in a safe and environmentally friendly manner".

Tom Currin, COO of FCL commented, "We are confident that our FCL-X® agent will provide this OEM with enhanced fire safety measures and contribute to the overall safety of their EV production process. FCL remains committed to advancing lithium battery fire-extinguishing technology and continuing to provide safe and environmentally friendly solutions to address the evolving needs of the lithium battery-related industries".

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Situated in the epicenter of the largest EV buildout in North America, FCL's fully permitted lithium products manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, USA combined with a complement of seasoned lithium experts, makes FCL a unique processor and manufacturer of lithium products. FCL is focused on lithium and battery materials reintegration to meet the demand for crucial battery-grade raw materials, utilizing proprietary technology and know-how. Following on the Company's mantra of the "home of lithium science", FCL has also developed an innovative battery fire-extinguishing agent (FCL-X®) to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and hazardous lithium battery-based fires. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and its website www.fullcirclelithium.com

