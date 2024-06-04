Sustainability in the Data Industry: Oxylabs Publishes its Third Impact Report

Oxylabs , a market-leading web intelligence acquisition platform, has released its Impact Report for 2023 , reaffirming the company's dedication to ethical and sustainable industry practices. Oxylabs' third annual Impact Report emphasizes the imperative for tech and data companies to support Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Oxylabs' Impact Report 2023 refers to the international GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards. The company focused its ESG commitments and future goals on three main areas: climate action, education, and innovation.

"Oxylabs develops cutting-edge web intelligence solutions, aiming to create a future where organizations of all sizes can harness data to support their vital needs. However, there is no future without a firm commitment from all sorts of businesses to sustainability goals, and the tech industry is no exception. At Oxylabs, we see positive social and economic impact, safe environment for our people and communities around us, and tangible contribution to international climate goals as an integral part of our growth strategy and everyday business activity," says Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

In 2023, Oxylabs continued to make voluntary climate contributions to offset its greenhouse gas emissions and tested ways to minimize its environmental footprint, such as improving waste management. The company also contributed to numerous environmental and social initiatives, including the biggest donation in its history-around half a million EUR-to support people defending Ukraine.

Through the pro bono initiative Project 4ß , Oxylabs fostered active partnerships with academic and non-governmental organizations, supporting publicly beneficial data-driven research. Among the project's new partners are widely-known names, such as Debunk.org, University of Edinburgh, and Confirmado. The company also remained committed to promoting ethical standards and best governance practices through the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI).

"In our own example, we can prove that business growth and sustainability can go hand-in-hand. Sustainability isn't only about the environment- it is about myriads of small actions that we make doing everyday business, from responsible data management, respect towards standards and laws, and a meaningful work environment, to green office energy supply and encouraging employees to recycle. Even smallest endeavors lead towards a more beneficial future for all," adds Urte Karkliene, Sustainability Manager at Oxylabs.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

