Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sustainability in the Data Industry: Oxylabs Publishes its Third Impact Report

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Oxylabs, a market-leading web intelligence acquisition platform, has released its Impact Report for 2023, reaffirming the company's dedication to ethical and sustainable industry practices. Oxylabs' third annual Impact Report emphasizes the imperative for tech and data companies to support Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Oxylabs' Impact Report 2023 refers to the international GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) standards. The company focused its ESG commitments and future goals on three main areas: climate action, education, and innovation.

"Oxylabs develops cutting-edge web intelligence solutions, aiming to create a future where organizations of all sizes can harness data to support their vital needs. However, there is no future without a firm commitment from all sorts of businesses to sustainability goals, and the tech industry is no exception. At Oxylabs, we see positive social and economic impact, safe environment for our people and communities around us, and tangible contribution to international climate goals as an integral part of our growth strategy and everyday business activity," says Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

In 2023, Oxylabs continued to make voluntary climate contributions to offset its greenhouse gas emissions and tested ways to minimize its environmental footprint, such as improving waste management. The company also contributed to numerous environmental and social initiatives, including the biggest donation in its history-around half a million EUR-to support people defending Ukraine.

Through the pro bono initiative Project 4ß, Oxylabs fostered active partnerships with academic and non-governmental organizations, supporting publicly beneficial data-driven research. Among the project's new partners are widely-known names, such as Debunk.org, University of Edinburgh, and Confirmado. The company also remained committed to promoting ethical standards and best governance practices through the Ethical Web Data Collection Initiative (EWDCI).

"In our own example, we can prove that business growth and sustainability can go hand-in-hand. Sustainability isn't only about the environment- it is about myriads of small actions that we make doing everyday business, from responsible data management, respect towards standards and laws, and a meaningful work environment, to green office energy supply and encouraging employees to recycle. Even smallest endeavors lead towards a more beneficial future for all," adds Urte Karkliene, Sustainability Manager at Oxylabs.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence platform and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

Media Contacts

Vytautas Kirjazovas
Oxylabs.io
Tel: +370 655 34419
Email: press@oxylabs.io

SOURCE: Oxylabs



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.