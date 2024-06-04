SOBR Safe, Inc.: Recovery Services Converting to SOBRsure Band for Advanced Remote Monitoring, Replacing Breathalyzers

Two new customers cite passive, 24/7 capabilities and discrete, non-invasive client experience.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed hardware/software agreements with prominent recovery services Hired Power and The Firm. Both providers have made initial SOBRsure device purchases; following the forthcoming launch of SOBRsafe's enterprise client management software, they intend to replace breathalyzers for use in remote client monitoring.

Hired Power

Based in Huntington Beach, California, Hired Power is a leader in professionalized transition services, with over 20 years of experience. Hired Power holds the trust of thousands of treatment centers, professionals, clients and their loved ones. As an authority on interventions, safe passage, data-driven monitoring, Personal Recovery Assistants, case management and customizable coaching for individuals and families, Hired Power helps clients achieve and maintain successful recovery and fulfillment.

The Firm

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, The Firm provides lifesaving solutions to bridge the gap between addiction and long-term recovery, including family education, intervention, long-term case management and monitoring services for those battling addiction. The Firm's recovery professionals have been featured on A&E's Emmy Award-winning television show, "Intervention," and now host a popular podcast delving into into addiction, intervention, recovery and family support.

