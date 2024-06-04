Amdocs Management Limited: CellC Modernizes its Service Assurance with Cloud-Native Amdocs Helix Service Assurance Suite

Streamlined assurance processes, utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, will enhance South African service provider's fault and performance management, elevating its customer experience

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that CellC, a South African communications service provider, has deployed the Amdocs cloud-native Helix Service Assurance Suite to modernize its service assurance. This collaboration marks a significant step in transforming CellC's fault and performance management, driving streamlined assurance processes with the power of machine learning (AI/ML).

With the Amdocs Helix Service Assurance Suite CellC will be able to enhance customer satisfaction through improved service quality. The cloud-native solution, which follows Amdocs' acquisition of TEOCO's service assurance business last year, will empower CellC to improve root cause analysis (RCA) with AI/ML-powered fault management, monitor real-time network performance and notably reduce the Mean-Time-To-Repair (MTTR) for service-impacting issues. By meeting customer SLA commitments more effectively, CellC is positioned to deliver an elevated customer experience, fostering increased satisfaction and loyalty.

"In Amdocs we found the ideal partner to modernize our service assurance capabilities," said Derek Morgan, Managing Executive for Information Technology at CellC. "By leveraging the Amdocs Helix Service Assurance Suite, we are confident in our ability to enhance service quality, reduce downtime, and ultimately deliver an unparalleled experience to our valued customers."

"As networks become increasingly complex, service providers are simultaneously expected to deliver higher reliability and improved performance to their customers," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "The Helix Service Assurance Suite ensures that CellC will be able to predict, identify and quickly resolve service-impacting problems and network outages, improving customer experience and ultimately delivering best-in-class service. With Helix Service Assurance Suite integrated as part of Amdocs Intelligent Networking Suite, we enable service providers to enhance operational capabilities on their dynamic environments while launching advanced new services."

Last month, the Amdocs Helix Service Assurance Suite received the 'Network AI Award' for 'the most innovative AI solution to enhance network performance' at FutureNet World 2024.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

