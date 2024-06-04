Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Lithium Royalty Corporation (TSX: LIRC), the first and only dedicated battery materials royalty company, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Rob Weir will be presenting at 430 ET on June 4th. Management from Lithium Royalty Corporation will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@irinc.ca to inquire about registering to attend.

About Lithium Royalty Corporation

We are a lithium-focused royalty company with a diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties around the world that supply and are expected to supply raw materials to support the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy. Due to the increasingly broad deployment of EVs, our focus to-date has been on the battery supply chain for the transportation industry.Our primary investment focus is on acquiring royalties on battery metal properties. Our overarching objective has been the development of a diverse portfolio of royalty interests within an electrification and decarbonization macroeconomic theme, with an emphasis on lithium.

About THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

