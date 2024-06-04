Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products is adding a stunning new color option to the PolyRail® TRX B-Series vinyl railing system. The exclusive look of Black Onyx top rails accompanied by ¾" round black aluminum balusters is contrasted with white vinyl posts, caps, and bottom rails. The elegant tuxedo inspired color combination provides upscale curb appeal to residential and commercial properties. This eye-catching design enhancement is achieved by applying a sleek black onyx wrap to the white top rail of TRX B-Series railing.

The TRX B-Series railing system incorporates proprietary laminated black top rail surfaces that are highly resistant to fading. Durable black aluminum balusters are available in a choice of satin black or black fine texture finishes. TRX B-Series railing comes in 4',5',6',7',8',9', and 10' straight and stair sections in 36" or 42" heights. TRX B-Series railing is available with matching TRX gates in a variety of widths. DSI stands behind all vinyl railing models with a transferrable lifetime limited warranty. For additional information and more detailed TRX B-Series railing specifications visit diggerspecialties.com

"We are excited to introduce the Black Onyx Top Rail to our TRX vinyl railing product group" said Lawrence Boyts, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at DSI. "This product addition provides a stylish option for homeowners and commercial property owners by elevating their outdoor spaces with elegance and refinement."

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of outdoor living products visit diggerspecialties.com.

Media Contact:

Chris H. Beyer

Director Public Relations/Channel Marketing DSI/Westbury aluminum railing

704-438-7998

cbeyer@dsiwestbury.com

diggerspecialties.com

