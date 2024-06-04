Researchers from the U. S. and South Korea have developed a method to make high-quality perovskite films at room temperature. The film was tested in a conventional perovskite solar cell architecture and the result was a power conversion efficiency of exceeding 24%. An international research team has developed a method to make high-quality perovskite films at room temperature for applications in perovskite solar cells. The novel process avoids thermal annealing and additional post-treatments. The team selected a perovskite composition known as (Csx(FA0. 92MA0. 08)1-xPb(I0. 92Br0. 08)3), which was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...