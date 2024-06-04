Regnology Reporting Hub recognized as "Best Regulatory Reporting Solution," Rcloud wins for "Best RegTech Solution"

Regnology, a leading software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, announced today that it has won two awards at the 2024 Financial Technology Forum's (FTF) News Technology Innovation Awards, winning in both the "Best Regulatory Reporting Solution" and "Best RegTech Solution" categories. The FTF News Awards celebrate and recognize the professionals, financial technology vendors, service providers, industry bodies and regulators who have made significant strides and noteworthy achievements in operational excellence over the 2023 calendar year.

This year, Regnology Reporting Hub (RRH), which provides financial institutions with an automated regulatory reporting platform that streamlines all steps of the reporting cycle was awarded as the "Best Regulatory Reporting Solution" for its ability to adapt to the ever-evolving regulatory requirements that Regnology's clients must respond to. More specifically, RRH was praised for its ability to advance data integrity and data governance, ending repetitive processes and streamlining reporting across the regulated entities and to regulators. RRH provides greater reporting efficiency and accuracy through workflow automation, collaboration and analytics, making the once arduous regulatory reporting processes seamless and straightforward.

In addition, Regnology's Rcloud deployment platform was awarded as "Best RegTech Solution". With the exponential breadth and depth of regulatory reporting data, the move to real-time compliance, and the ever-evolving requirements, Rcloud enables financial institutions to find new ways to increase efficiency, optimize resources, adapt as their business priorities grow and change and embrace technology transformation such as AI. Launched in partnership with Google Cloud in 2022, Rcloud has been adopted by over 200 banks from 20 countries. As added validation of Rcloud's success, Regnology was recently named "Partner of the Year" by Google Cloud.

"Congratulations to all 2024 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards winners. Your dedication and commitment to innovation have set an unmatched standard of excellence in our industry," says Maureen Lowe, founder and editor-In-chief of FTF and FTF News. "The impact you've made on the industry we so loyally serve inspires us all. We also send a huge thank you to all who voted for the companies shortlisted this year. We appreciate your participation and I am sure our winners do too!"

Regnology's Chief Product Officer, Linda Middleditch, commented on the award wins saying, "We are proud to have been recognized by FTF News for our RRH and Rcloud offerings. As the leading provider of RegTech and SupTech solutions globally, these award wins are added motivation to help us achieve safer and more stable financial markets through efficient regulatory reporting solutions."

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 70 regulators, international organizations and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we are uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 950 employees in 16 countries and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the most recognized regulatory reporting powerhouses in the world.

For more information about Regnology, connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

Visit our website: www.regnology.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604480064/en/

Contacts:

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Regnology

info@regnology.net