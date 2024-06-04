Data to Highlight Machine Learning IMPACT Platform and Emerging Pipeline of Novel Therapeutics to Treat Autoimmune Diseases
Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming scientific conferences, presenting data on Seismic's emerging pipeline of novel therapeutics to treat rare and prevalent autoimmune diseases, as well as its proprietary IMPACT platform that applies machine learning to biologics drug discovery. The company's two lead drug candidates will be highlighted: S-1117, a novel pan-immunoglobulin (Ig) G protease addressing multiple pathogenic mechanisms in autoimmune disease, and S-4321, a PD-1 agonist:Fc gamma receptor IIb selective Dual-cell Bidirectional (DcB) antibody.
Details of Seismic's presentations and poster sessions are as follows:
June 11-13 Structure Based Drug Design Summit, Boston, MA
Presentation Title: Structure Empowered IMPACT Platform in the Discovery Development of Immunoglobulin Sculpting (IgSc) Enzyme Dual-Cell Bidirectional (DcB) Antibody Drugs for Immunological Diseases
Session: From Small Molecules to Peptides to Biologics: Dealing with Hard-to-Drug, Dynamic, Proteins with the Structural Biology Toolbox Case Study Presentations
Date: Thursday, June 13
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Presenter: Yi Xing, PhD, Senior Director, Drug Creation
Poster Title: Structural Basis for Fc Domain Selectivity to FcgRIIB
Session: Afternoon Break Poster Session
Date: Wednesday, June 12
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Presenter: Colin Lipper, PhD, Senior Scientist, Drug Creation
June 18-21 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) 2024 Annual Meeting, San Francisco, CA
Poster Title: Identification and Characterization of PD-1 Agonists for the Treatment of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
Date: Tuesday, June 18
Time: 6:00-7:30 p.m. PT
Poster #: #1735385; Tu131
Presenter: Mike Cianci, M.S. Senior Associate Scientist
Poster Title: Preclinical Pharmacology of S-1117, a Novel Engineered Fc-fused IgG Cleaving Enzyme, for Chronic Treatment of Autoantibody-mediated Diseases
Date: Wednesday, June 19
Time: 1:00-5:00 p.m. PT
Poster #: #1735687W121
Presenter: Ivan Mascanfroni, PhD, Senior Director, Immunology
June 23-26 ESACT European Society for Animal Cell Technology, Edinburgh, Scotland
Presentation Title: Mitigating Risk During Biologics Manufacturing Using Discovery Stage Developability Assays and State of the Art Machine Learning Based Optimization
Session: Session 2 Transitioning from development to manufacture: How do science and innovation translate into highly efficient biomanufacturing?
Date: Wednesday, June 26
Time: 2:15-3:45 p.m. BST
Presenter: Jyothsna Visweswaraiah, PhD, Director, Drug Creation
About Seismic Therapeutic
Seismic Therapeutic is a biotechnology company making a major shift in how immunology therapies are discovered and developed, enabled by machine learning. The company has a growing preclinical stage best-in-class and first-in-class biologics pipeline, derived from its integrated IMPACT platform, to control dysregulated adaptive immunity and address multiple autoimmune diseases. The company is backed by a strong syndicate of life sciences investors and is located in the Boston biotechnology hub. For more information, please visit www.seismictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and on X @Seismic_Tx.
