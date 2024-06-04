Data to Highlight Machine Learning IMPACT Platform and Emerging Pipeline of Novel Therapeutics to Treat Autoimmune Diseases

Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced that the company will participate in three upcoming scientific conferences, presenting data on Seismic's emerging pipeline of novel therapeutics to treat rare and prevalent autoimmune diseases, as well as its proprietary IMPACT platform that applies machine learning to biologics drug discovery. The company's two lead drug candidates will be highlighted: S-1117, a novel pan-immunoglobulin (Ig) G protease addressing multiple pathogenic mechanisms in autoimmune disease, and S-4321, a PD-1 agonist:Fc gamma receptor IIb selective Dual-cell Bidirectional (DcB) antibody.

Details of Seismic's presentations and poster sessions are as follows:

June 11-13 Structure Based Drug Design Summit, Boston, MA

Presentation Title: Structure Empowered IMPACT Platform in the Discovery Development of Immunoglobulin Sculpting (IgSc) Enzyme Dual-Cell Bidirectional (DcB) Antibody Drugs for Immunological Diseases

Session: From Small Molecules to Peptides to Biologics: Dealing with Hard-to-Drug, Dynamic, Proteins with the Structural Biology Toolbox Case Study Presentations

Date: Thursday, June 13

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Presenter: Yi Xing, PhD, Senior Director, Drug Creation

Poster Title: Structural Basis for Fc Domain Selectivity to FcgRIIB

Session: Afternoon Break Poster Session

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Colin Lipper, PhD, Senior Scientist, Drug Creation

June 18-21 Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS) 2024 Annual Meeting, San Francisco, CA

Poster Title: Identification and Characterization of PD-1 Agonists for the Treatment of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 6:00-7:30 p.m. PT

Poster #: #1735385; Tu131

Presenter: Mike Cianci, M.S. Senior Associate Scientist

Poster Title: Preclinical Pharmacology of S-1117, a Novel Engineered Fc-fused IgG Cleaving Enzyme, for Chronic Treatment of Autoantibody-mediated Diseases

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 1:00-5:00 p.m. PT

Poster #: #1735687W121

Presenter: Ivan Mascanfroni, PhD, Senior Director, Immunology

June 23-26 ESACT European Society for Animal Cell Technology, Edinburgh, Scotland

Presentation Title: Mitigating Risk During Biologics Manufacturing Using Discovery Stage Developability Assays and State of the Art Machine Learning Based Optimization

Session: Session 2 Transitioning from development to manufacture: How do science and innovation translate into highly efficient biomanufacturing?

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 2:15-3:45 p.m. BST

Presenter: Jyothsna Visweswaraiah, PhD, Director, Drug Creation

