Leading global drug-device combination product CDMO Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva) today announced the expansion of their Loughborough, U.K., facilities at the Charnwood Campus Science Innovation and Technology Park. This strategic move by Kindeva supports the growth of green propellant commercialization and secures a dedicated space for the company's commercial analytical laboratory services team who will be housed at this location after renovations are completed later this year.

The move doubles Kindeva's U.K. laboratory footprint, expands operations, and will relocate approximately 50 quality control employees from Kindeva's Loughborough manufacturing site. The company just announced its investment in a second manufacturing line for the production of pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) products containing low GWP (Global Warming Potential) propellants at this facility. This additional space also offers potential for further expansion to support future innovation and sustainability opportunities, including development and other supporting capabilities in one location.

"As Kindeva continues to grow worldwide, this expansion is one more step in furthering the commercialization of our customers' low GWP pMDI products," says Carl Brookes, Vice President, Manufacturing and Operations Loughborough at Kindeva. "This is an exciting time for green propellants, and Kindeva is committed to remaining at the forefront of these product transitions supporting a greener planet. As Kindeva continues to develop more sustainable technologies and processes, we are constantly evaluating the potential across all our drug-device platforms and our sites. Our expansion on Charnwood Campus will help Kindeva continue to advance with leading facilities for our employees who are tasked with ensuring some of the highest standards of quality and safety for the products we make, and ultimately improving the health of patients we serve."

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

