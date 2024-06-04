Growing partnership underscores Tricentis' commitment to supporting SAP's mission of enabling enterprises to accelerate their transformation to SAP cloud solutions

Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing and quality engineering, today announced new integrations and AI capabilities that help support customer adoption of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Tricentis is a premier sponsor at the SAP Sapphire ASUG Annual Conference taking place in Orlando, FL June 3-5 (Booth #500) and in Barcelona June 11-13 (Booth #7.102).

As a distinguished SAP partner in the SAP Cloud ALM space, Tricentis continues to strengthen its position in the SAP ecosystem with Tricentis solutions now being adopted for several key SAP frameworks and tools, including the RISE with SAP adoption framework, SAP Activate, and SAP Cloud ALM.

Further new integrations and AI capabilities for customers include:

Tricentis is now a part of the RISE With SAP adoption framework. The framework is designed to support customers and partners with prescriptive methodology and precise tool selection to effectively deploy SAP cloud software. By including Tricentis in the RISE with SAP adoption framework, customers receive detailed guidelines on leveraging Tricentis solutions to help expedite and reduce the risk of their RISE with SAP transformation. This helps ensure efficient and lower risk deployment of SAP cloud ERP.

Tricentis' capabilities are integrated with SAP Cloud ALM, enhancing the customer experience by providing a streamlined journey for the activities in the application lifecycle powered by the Tricentis test automation solution. With SAP Cloud ALM and Tricentis' capabilities, a unified and streamlined approach to managing the entire application lifecycle is available for customers, helping to ensure higher quality and faster delivery of SAP applications.

Tricentis is demoing AI capabilities to auto-generate test cases from SAP Cloud ALM. This innovative feature is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) AI and infrastructure services and leverages Tricentis expertise in both test management and SAP business processes to generate comprehensive test scenarios for SAP Cloud ALM. This significantly helps reduce the time and effort required for digital transformation. This advancement not only accelerates the QA processes but also enhances accuracy and coverage, which can lead to more robust and reliable SAP deployments.

2023 marked a record year for Tricentis in its SAP partnership, with 46% increase in YoY revenue growth and 40% YoY growth in new customers onboarded globally.

Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Success at SAP, commented: "This is our fourth year with Tricentis as an SAP Solution Extensions partner since 2020 when it launched its first SAP Solution Extension for SAP Solution Manager. To see its growth with AI, RISE with SAP, and SAP Cloud ALM- it's truly an exciting time for our partnership. We look forward to seeing Tricentis continue to help our joint customers accelerate transformation journeys and gain efficiencies while they move to the cloud."

VJ Kumar, SVP and General Manager, Strategic Partnerships at Tricentis, commented: "Tricentis began its partnership with SAP back in 2020 as an SAP Solution Extensions partner and in the years since we have been fortunate enough to deepen our relationship to such an extent that we are driving true impact for SAP transformation journey. As businesses strive for seamless digital transformations, Tricentis aims to be a critical technology provider in the process, offering advanced quality assurance solutions that help accelerate, de-risk, and optimize the implementations, upgrades, and transformations of customer's SAP applications."

Hear Tricentis speakers and customer success stories

AI-powered innovations in SAP Cloud ALM with Tricentis solutions

What: This session explores the powerful synergy between the SAP Cloud ALM and the Tricentis QA Solutions, focusing on how this strategic partnership is allowing SAP Customers to unlock efficiencies and increase rate of innovation, while capitalizing on the unique opportunity offered by AI-based technologies.

Speakers: Marc Thier, SVP, Head of Customer Experience Solutions for SAP and Patrik Fiegl, VP, Global Head Strategic Product Partnerships for Tricentis

When: Tuesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Theater 21

Using Tricentis at Flowers Foods to speed transformation with SAP S/4HANA

What: Using Tricentis at Flowers Foods to speed transformation with SAP S/4HANA

Speaker: Sundar Iyer, Senior Director of QA and Release for Flowers Foods and Brad Purcell, Senior Director, Business Development Strategic Alliances for Tricentis

When: Wednesday, June 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Theater 16





