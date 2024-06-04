Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
04.06.2024 14:10 Uhr
Statkraft AS - Successful placement of dual-currency green bonds

Today, Statkraft has issued NOK-and SEK-denominated senior unsecured green bonds under its EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme.

The transaction was split into three tranches:

  • SEK 750 million 4-year senior unsecured green bond issue with floating rate coupon of 3 months Stibor +0.53% p.a.
  • SEK 500 million 4-year senior unsecured green bond issue with fixed coupon of 3.398% p.a.
  • NOK 3,750 million 10-year senior unsecured green bond issue with fixed coupon of 4.50% p.a.

The transaction was substantial oversubscribed.

An equivalent amount to the net proceeds from the bond issue will be used to
finance Eligible Projects as specified in Statkraft' s Green Finance Framework.

The settlement date is set to June 14, 2024. Statkraft will apply for the NOK-denominated green bonds to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange and the SEK-denominated green bonds at Euronext Dublin.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Handelsbanken and SEB acted as Joint
Bookrunners for the issuance.

The EMTN Offering Circular and Green Finance Framework are available on
Statkraft' s website:

https://www.statkraft.com/IR/funding/

For further information, please contact:

Funding Manager André Halle Julin, tel.: +47 992 54 205

VP Group Treasury Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 905 13 652

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


