This unprecedented approach integrates genomic, proteomic, and clonotypic assessment of subclonal multiple myeloma and its precursor stages

Late-breaking data on clonal tracking in smoldering to active myeloma progression presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) show on June 14

Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multi-omics solutions for precision medicine, today announced the launch of the Tapestri® Single-cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution. Designed to transform the way multiple myeloma (MM) research and therapeutic development is done today, the new product suite provides comprehensive clonal and subclonal insights into disease evolution and biology at the single-cell level beyond what existing bulk methodologies can offer. These insights will enable translational researchers and drug developers to fully dissect the molecular and cellular landscape during myeloid progression, and understand therapy resistance and subsequent disease relapse at the subclonal level.

MM, a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells, is a complex, heterogeneous cancer. Patients typically go through an extensive and revolving treatment regimen but still relapse, arising from various genomic events and clonality that cause progression and treatment resistance. Despite several diagnostic techniques and immunotherapies available for MM, the disease carries a high relapse and mortality rate, suggesting that these approaches remain inadequate in eradicating the disease. Such techniques could benefit from a more precise method to pinpoint the clonal heterogeneity involved in disease evolution and therapeutic resistance, from the earliest stage of monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) to mid-stage smoldering multiple myeloma (SMM) and eventual full-blown MM.

Mission Bio's Tapestri Single-cell Multiple Myeloma Multiomics Solution includes flexible assays that can be combined or purchased separately to suit the user's needs. These assays are compatible with the existing Tapestri Instrument, v3 chemistry, and sample multiplexing:

Multiple Myeloma DNA Panel , a first-of-its-kind panel that covers single nucleotide variants across driver and resistance genes in addition to indels, mutation zygosity, focal copy number aberrations, and IgH/IgK/IgL BCR clonotyping

, a first-of-its-kind panel that covers single nucleotide variants across driver and resistance genes in addition to indels, mutation zygosity, focal copy number aberrations, and IgH/IgK/IgL BCR clonotyping Genome-wide CNV Panel for evaluating clonal heterogeneity through assessment of genome-wide copy number variations, uniformly covering nearly the entire genome with the resolution of 5-15Mb

for evaluating clonal heterogeneity through assessment of genome-wide copy number variations, uniformly covering nearly the entire genome with the resolution of 5-15Mb Multiple Myeloma Antibody Cocktail covering myeloma-specific surface antigen markers for classification of cell type and identification of immunotherapeutic targets such as BCMA and FcRH5

covering myeloma-specific surface antigen markers for classification of cell type and identification of immunotherapeutic targets such as BCMA and FcRH5 Automated data analysis and reporting for publication-ready plots and visualizations

This entire new solution has the potential to help translational researchers and drug developers identify the drivers of disease evolution from MGUS/SMM before clinical indicators appear, optimize immunotherapy applications such as CAR-T and bispecifics, or elucidate the molecular pathogenesis of MM using preclinical cancer models. For multiple myeloma CAR-T developers, additional bespoke solutions through Tapestri Pharma Assay Development Services are available for related CAR-T cell therapy characterization, including simultaneous measurement of transduction efficiency, vector copy number, and gene editing outcomes in a single assay, providing potential early indicators of therapeutic safety and efficacy. Mission Bio is taking orders starting today, with shipment commencing in the Fall of 2024.

"The launch of our solution marks an industry first that integrates genomic, immunophenotypic, and clonotypic assessment of the subclonal architecture of MGUS, SMM, and MM all into a single assay," said Adam Sciambi, PhD, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Mission Bio. "Our modular, configurable offering, coupled with Tapestri's sample multiplexing capabilities, makes this a more accessible and cost-effective approach to translational researchers and biopharma partners for disease modeling, therapeutic development, and risk stratification in MM."

Mission Bio will present a poster on the late-breaking data generated in collaboration with IUCT Oncopole and Genentech, among other presentations at EHA. Additional information can be found below.

Title: Single Cell Multi-omic Clonal Tracking in Myeloma Identifies SMM Clones that Progress to MM and Low-Frequency MM Clones with Resistance Features Enabling More Precise Application of Targeted Therapies

Date/Time: Friday, June 14th, 6 pm CEST

Room: Poster Area (Hall 7)

Poster ID P887

Title: A Novel Single-cell Measurable Residual Disease (scMRD) Assay for Simultaneous DNA Mutation and Surface Immunophenotype Profiling

Date/Time: Sunday, June 16th, 11:30 am CEST

Room: Hall Blanchard

Poster ID: S337

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a leading life science company, specializing in the advancement of single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis. The company's Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from firms including Mayfield Fund, Novo Growth, Cota Capital, and Agilent Technologies. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.

