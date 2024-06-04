Ankle & Foot Centers of America Welcomes Dr. Amish Dudeja, DPM, Johns Creek Foot Surgeon

Using a patient-centered approach, Dudeja adds quality podiatric care for foot and ankle conditions at the Johns Creek office.

JOHNS CREEK, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America, a leading group in the field of podiatry, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Amish Dudeja, DPM, to their physician team in Johns Creek, GA. Dr. Dudeja brings a wealth of knowledge and an impressive track record in podiatric medicine and surgery.

Dr. Dudeja completed his medical training at the esteemed New York College of Podiatric Medicine, followed by a rigorous residency at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, New York, to focus on podiatric medicine and surgery. He is board-qualified in Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.

"I strive to treat my patients with compassion and respect," said Dr. Dudeja. "To me, each patient is a partner, and together, we work toward a common goal. Communication with my patients and their caregivers is essential to providing the best care."

Dr. Dudeja specializes in extensive foot and ankle conditions, ranging from routine care to complex reconstructive surgeries. His expertise includes sports medicine, diabetic foot care, pediatric foot concerns, and advanced surgical techniques. With a patient-centered approach, Dr. Dudeja is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Amish Dudeja to our team," said Dr. Kevin Pearson, Medical Director of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America. "His extensive training and commitment to excellence in podiatric care will be invaluable to our patients in Johns Creek and the surrounding communities."

Patients can now schedule appointments with Dr. Dudeja at the Johns Creek office, where he is eager to contribute to the community's health with his expertise and compassionate care.

As innovators in podiatry, Ankle & Foot Centers of America empowers its patients to make decisions in their treatments, reflecting a new model of patient-centered care in medical practices and hospitals to make every patient feel valued and respected. The renowned physicians demonstrate a commitment to patient-centered care through access to care, information-sharing, coordination and integration, participation, physical environment, clean and comfortable footwear, a team-based atmosphere, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit Ankle and Foot Centers of America or call our Johns Creek office directly.

About Ankle & Foot Centers of America

With a mission to provide the highest quality foot and ankle care, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is recognized as one of the nation's premier podiatry groups. Our specialists are dedicated to advancing the field through research and innovative treatment solutions to improve patient outcomes.

