Sendero Consulting: Sendero Partners With UKG to Enhance Delivery of Human Capital Management Solutions

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Sendero, a full-service management consulting firm, is pleased to announce its official partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions across all industries. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the human capital management (HCM) industry.





Sendero Partners With UKG to Enhance Delivery of Human Capital Management Solutions





As a Solution Delivery Partner (SDP), Sendero will provide project management, implementation, and change management expertise to UKG customers who select the UKG Pro suite, specializing in HR and payroll. This will include health checks, which will allow customers to gain valuable insight into their operational efficiency, identify areas of opportunity, and optimize strategies for sustained growth and success. Joint customers will receive streamlined implementations, expert support, and precise outcomes. Additionally, Sendero's holistic understanding of business operations and full-service management consulting services will ensure that all project goals are realized on time and within budget.

"This partnership is a representation of the inherent value of strategic alliances in today's business landscape," said Jeff Schar, Managing Director and Alliances Lead at Sendero. "We're excited about this partnership because of the synergies it will bring, which will in turn lead to better results for our clients using UKG products."

This alliance enhances joint customers' people strategies. Sendero's expertise in executing technology projects to support business needs, combined with UKG's mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through technology built for all, creates a seamless, people-centric approach. Sendero's decision to partner with UKG reiterates its commitment to providing tailored consulting services to address the unique needs of each customer it serves.

"By combining our certified consulting methodologies with UKG's cutting-edge HCM technology, we can offer organizations the support needed to optimize their workforce management operations," said Kyle Berry, Principal and HCM Practice Lead at Sendero.

"The UKG partner ecosystem delivers best-in-class technology and services empowering customers to inspire their employees and improve business outcomes," said Greg Jones, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at UKG. "Partners like Sendero help us achieve our mission of ensuring every organization can be a great place to work."

For more information about their partnership with UKG, please visit Sendero's UKG Marketplace profile.

About Sendero

Sendero is a full-service management consulting firm focused on one thing: empowering rapid, significant, and measurable results. Sendero's experts provide guidance in strategic planning, digital transformation, and organizational effectiveness across a variety of industries to enable large and mid-sized companies to implement fundamental transformation. Since its founding in 2004, Sendero has routinely been recognized as a best place to work by employees, USA Today Top Workplaces, and The Dallas Morning News. With offices in Austin, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Nashville, and Phoenix, Sendero is focused on making an impact for their clients and community.

