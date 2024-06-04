Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 888499 | ISIN: US7588491032 | Ticker-Symbol: RRC
Stuttgart
04.06.24
13:03 Uhr
56,50 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5057,0015:12
56,5057,0015:14
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 14:26 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Regency Centers Volunteers Support the HUB of Jacksonville, Florida

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Regency Centers:

A few weeks ago, six Regency Centers volunteers supported The HUB on Kings Road in Jacksonville with some outdoor landscaping upgrades. The HUB is a community resource center located outside of the Edward Waters University campus, and just one block away from the Dollar General - where an unimaginable shooting occurred last year.

Living by the motto "Help, Uplift, Become," The HUB serves as a bright spot where local area kids can play, read books, and receive tutoring in school subjects they may be struggling with. Their youth tutoring program has also expanded to include an adult literacy and GED program.

Thank you to Nan Borenstein, Dave Shortman, Cathy De Jesus, Jenny Wauson, Lucy Liu, and Thomas Bolton for your hard work in our local community!

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regency Centers on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regency Centers
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regency-centers
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regency Centers



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.