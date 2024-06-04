Regency Centers Volunteers Support the HUB of Jacksonville, Florida

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Regency Centers:

A few weeks ago, six Regency Centers volunteers supported The HUB on Kings Road in Jacksonville with some outdoor landscaping upgrades. The HUB is a community resource center located outside of the Edward Waters University campus, and just one block away from the Dollar General - where an unimaginable shooting occurred last year.

Living by the motto "Help, Uplift, Become," The HUB serves as a bright spot where local area kids can play, read books, and receive tutoring in school subjects they may be struggling with. Their youth tutoring program has also expanded to include an adult literacy and GED program.

Thank you to Nan Borenstein, Dave Shortman, Cathy De Jesus, Jenny Wauson, Lucy Liu, and Thomas Bolton for your hard work in our local community!

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com

