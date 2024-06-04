Sysco: Brakes Serves Up 10m Meals With FareShare

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Sysco

Originally published on May 16th, 2024 on Brake.co.uk

Brakes, the UK's largest foodservice supplier, is celebrating providing the equivalent of 10 million meals to FareShare.

The partnership between FareShare, the UKs leading food redistribution charity, and Brakes started more than 10 years ago, and has flourished since then, culminating in the charity recognising Brakes as a FareShare Leading Food Partner for 2024.

The donations from Brakes support a range of charities in communities across the country, including community centres, older people's lunch clubs, school clubs and hospices.

Speaking about the partnership, Paul Nieduszynski, CEO of Sysco GB, said: "While we always want to minimise surplus food, there are times when it is unavoidable. That's when it is reassuring to know that we have partners like FareShare on hand to ensure that we are helping to support some fantastic charities, providing wholesome food that supports people who most need it. "When many people are struggling to make ends meet it's good to know that Brakes and Sysco are playing their part in helping FareShare in its vital role."

Lucy Allison, Head of Key Food Partnerships at FareShare said: "We are incredibly grateful to the support from Brakes, for providing the equivalent of 10 million meals worth of food that would otherwise have gone to waste.

"This food has made an enormous difference to support our network of 8,500 charities and community groups across the UK, including after school and breakfast clubs, hospices, homelessness charities, and older people's lunch clubs. Without support from Brakes and Sysco, we would not be able to combat the environmental impact of food waste for social good, strengthening communities up and down the country."

As part of its Global Good Goal, Sysco has pledge to provide $500m worth of good to its global communities, including 200 million meals by 2025. The pledge includes £10m in the UK and the partnership with FareShare will help contribute to those targets.

