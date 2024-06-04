Ronn Inc. Receives VIP Invite To Attend the Prestigious Geneva Supercar Show

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) announced today that it had received a formal VIP invitation to the second annual Geneva Supercar Show, presented in conjunction with Franck Muller, watchmaker at his stunning factory in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ronn Ford, company CEO, said we thank our longtime friend Manoj Bairstow, show director, for this prestigious invitation. Taking part in this event puts Mr. Ford at the heart of a network of prestigious brands, industry professionals, and global investors. The opportunities for collaboration, partnership, investments, and exchange of ideas are endless. We will be connected with peers and influential players in the automotive world, opening the door to fruitful alliances.

Manoj Bairstow, event director, stated that It is with great excitement that we invite Ronn Ford to be part of an exceptional automotive adventure: the Geneva Supercar Show 2024. www.genevasupercarshow.com . We invite you to a unique experience in Switzerland, an event that transcends the boundaries of motoring and luxury.

Manoj added that we first met Mr. Ford in Monaco. During our event, we welcomed a select VIP clientele attracted by Franck Muller's reputation in Geneva and the passion for unique vehicles that reign in our region. This exceptional turnout has created an environment conducive to exchanges, business opportunities, and high-level partnerships. Franck Muller's international reputation and its attachment to Geneva make it a partner of choice, guaranteeing a targeted and demanding clientele.

The Geneva Supercar Show is more than just a motoring event; it's a celebration of exclusivity. We bring together supercars that embody the pinnacle of engineering, innovation, and prestige and, in the future, the world debut of the RONN Inc. hydrogen supercar.

For media inquiries, please contact:

For more information, go to www.ronnmotorgroup.com or contact John Morgan at jmorgan@ronnmotorgroup.com

About RONN, Inc

RONN, Inc. is a forward-thinking company dedicated to making a positive impact on the environmental credit market. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the commercialization of Hydrogen in both mobile and stationary sectors, RONN, Inc. strives to create value for both its shareholders and the planet.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the success of RONN, Inc. initiatives in the hydrogen tax credit market. RONN, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: RONN Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com