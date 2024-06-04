AddSecure Group: AddSecure enters the UK alarm signalling market to continue BT Redcare services

Through a new collaboration agreement, existing customers of BT Redcare will have access to continued service and migration expertise, delivered by AddSecure, a trusted industry leader in alarm signalling solutions.

STOCKHOLM, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AddSecure , a leading European provider of secure IoT connectivity, end-to-end solutions and alarm signalling, today announced a collaboration with BT Redcare to continue its Next Generation fire and security alarm signalling services in the UK.

Following BT Redcare's plans to cease operations from August 2025, AddSecure will step in as a partner to take on the responsibility of managing customer relationships with alarm receiving centres currently using BT Redcare's Next Generation portfolio of alarm signalling devices.

The agreement enables AddSecure to leverage its extensive expertise in alarm signalling and expand its successful business model to the UK market. The All-IP based solutions offered will connect over both fibre and 4G mobile.

AddSecure and BT aim to ensure a seamless transition for BT Redcare customers who choose to migrate over to AddSecure. These customers can benefit from service continuity provided by an industry-leading expert in alarm signalling. AddSecure and BT Redcare will prioritise the transition from legacy alarm platforms to digital ones, offering customers high quality service and support throughout the process.

BT Redcare's Next Generation portfolio has been built on years of expertise in alarm signalling and developed to offer fast, secure, and reliable monitoring of alarm systems. BT has announced that it will close its Redcare operations in August 2025, in a strategic move to focus and invest in its core products and services.

Wim Harthoorn, Director of Sales for Smart Alarms at AddSecure, said:

"Our team is committed to ensuring a seamless transition while upholding the same level of excellence that BT Redcare customers have come to expect. This means that existing services will continue without interruption, requiring no action from customers. Installed BT Redcare alarm signalling units will continue to function as usual. Our long-standing experience in this field, combined with our focus on security, reliability, and customer satisfaction, positions us well to meet the needs of the UK market."

Simon Warner, Director of UK Portfolio Businesses, BT, said:

"We are pleased to have secured this agreement with AddSecure, so UK alarm installers can continue to benefit from next-generation technology, alarm equipment and services even after BT Redcare closes in August 2025. We are now focused on supporting our existing customers to ensure a smooth transition."

Stefan Albertsson, CEO, AddSecure said:

"This is a great opportunity to build on the alarm services provided by BT Redcare and support customers in the UK, including those who have already switched to the next generation network, and those who are yet to make that step. AddSecure's entry into the UK market marks an exciting milestone for our company, as it expands our global footprint and reinforces our position as a trusted provider of alarm signalling solutions."

