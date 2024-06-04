King Newswire: Netevia Unveils Cutting-Edge Instant Gifting and Reward Offering for US Banking Services Clients and Fintech Sectors

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Netevia, a leading financial technology company revolutionizing payment acceptance and fund management, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking instant gifting and reward offering. This innovative solution is set to transform the banking services rewards and gifting landscape for Netevia's extensive customer base.

With a robust ecosystem encompassing over 31,000 merchants, Netevia continues to pioneer advanced financial solutions. The new digital gift card processing capability, integrated into Netevia's comprehensive banking services app, enables cardholders to enjoy real-time issuance and payment of branded gift cards. This seamless connection to a diverse range of popular brands, including Amazon, Starbucks, Uber, Lyft, Hotels.com, and BestBuy, provides customers with unparalleled convenience and value.

Instant Gifting and Rewards: Netevia's new solution offers immediate access to discounted gift cards, bypassing the need for physical store purchases. Customers benefit from savings while earning loyalty points. Our consumers will now have a diverse brand selection from a wide array of top brands, catering to various preferences and enhancing cashback programs. This seamless integration leverages Netevia's banking services expertise and extensive market reach, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience. With this launch customers now have access to discounted gift cards directly through the Netevia app allowing for instant issuance and payment without the need for additional app downloads or fund transfers.

"Netevia is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance the financial experiences of our customers," said Vlad Sadovskiy, CEO at Netevia. "Our new instant gifting and reward offering exemplifies our commitment to providing advanced, seamless, and value-driven services."

About Netevia

Netevia is one of the fastest-growing technology platforms for payment service providers, ISOs, integrated service providers, and merchants, powering more than $12 billion transactions yearly. Leveraging its proprietary operating platform, Netevia delivers its partners a frictionless way to build and scale their businesses. Netevia's robust suite of embedded financial tools is a modern, merchant-centric alternative to traditional banking services, providing faster access to cash flow and innovation, simplifying the merchant experience. Founded to democratize financial services, Netevia has established a global financial platform that has revolutionized transactions for millions of businesses worldwide.

